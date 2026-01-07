Infamous euthanasia doctor ends life of young man who was previously saved

The euthanasia of Kiano V. by Dr. Ellen Wiebe once again highlights how dangerous Canada has become and is becoming for the vulnerable, especially the mentally ill.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Canadian mother Margaret Marsilla has revealed that her 26-year-old son, Kiano V., was killed by euthanasia on December 30, 2025. She said his death was approved by Dr. Ellen Wiebe, a Vancouver abortionist and euthanasia practitioner who has ended the lives of over 400 patients. Kiano suffered from diabetes, which had resulted in visual impairment.

“With a broken heart, I am sharing that my baby boy Kiano passed away … after being euthanized,” she wrote. “Four years ago, here in Ontario, we were able to stop his euthanasia and get him some help. He was alive because people stepped in when he was vulnerable and not capable of making a final, irreversible decision.”

In 2022, Marsilla had successfully launched a petition campaign to stop her young son’s death by euthanasia, which had been scheduled for September 28 at Toronto’s MAiD House. Marsilla was shocked when her son was approved. “Can you believe it?” she wrote at the time. “The doctor literally has given him the gun to kill himself.”

Marsilla, the director of a nursing agency, wanted her son to get genuine help—treatment for depression, therapy, encouragement to choose life. “None of this happened,” she said. “Just an application that lasted for 90 days and then approval and MAiD House! There was no attempt to connect with family members, no assistance to get proper help or medication for this young man, just an approval…”

On September 28, 2022, Kiano V. told LifeSiteNews in an interview that his mother’s social media campaign had been successful, and that as a result of a wave of calls to his doctor, his doctor “withdrew his role in my care plan.” Kiano V. searched for another MAiD assessor to sign off on his euthanasia but failed. One doctor even told him that he was young and healthy, and thus an unlikely candidate for euthanasia.

Three years later, Kiano V. succeeded.

“Tragically, the Canadian system later allowed something very different to happen in Vancouver—where a doctor named DR ELLEN WIEBE AKA DR DEATH #2 approved his death based on mental illness,” his devastated mother wrote on Facebook. “This approval occurred despite euthanasia for mental illness being banned until 2027. Somehow, DR DEATH #2 found a loophole in the system, one that now demands to be exposed so that no other parent has to endure this.”

“This is disgusting on every level,” Marsilla continued:

And I promise I will fight this tooth and nail for my son and other parents who too have children that suffer from mental illness. As a mother and after watching and reading countless stories from other families, I can say this experience was not only devastating, but deeply disturbing. The actions of DR ELLEN WIEBE reveal a pattern of coldness and disregard for vulnerable human life that I can no longer stay silent about, just that scary smile shows her entitlement for taking peoples lives…..” No compassion. No protection. No effort to save a life, only to end it. This is not healthcare. This is a failure of ethics, accountability, and humanity. No parent should ever have to bury their child because a system—and a doctor—chose death over care, help, or love. In time, I intend to pursue accountability against DR ELLEN WIEBE and to stand alongside other families and associations who have been harmed by these same decisions. I know we are not alone. Right now, we are making arrangements for my son’s funeral this Saturday Jan 10. Details will be shared once finalized. Thank you to everyone who has supported our family, prayed for us, and stood by us through all these years of pain and hope. Please keep our family in your prayers during this unbearable time Margaret & Joe

Dr. Ellen Wiebe has faced multiple investigations and complaints over her euthanasia practices. In 2017 she covertly entered an Orthodox Jewish nursing home and euthanized a patient, terrifying residents (including Holocaust survivors). The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia stated that she’d done nothing wrong. Other complaints from coroners and family members resulted in similar decisions.

The euthanasia of Kiano V. by Dr. Ellen Wiebe once again highlights how dangerous Canada has become and is becoming for the vulnerable, especially the mentally ill. In a comment on Marsilla’s Facebook post, one mother noted that Canada’s euthanasia regime has prompted their family to flee the country.

“We also have a daughter who struggles with mental illness, and when I saw and read around 2020 that they were considering this, we gathered the family, but especially our daughter, and moved back to Hungary with her to save her from this,” she wrote.

She is the same age and had already attempted it herself in Canada. In Hungary, she was prescribed 30 days of compulsory hospital treatment, and then she decided to stay in the hospital for another two weeks to adjust her medication. Since then, she has been working and has a fiancé. She still has symptoms, but she is much, much better than she was in Canada, where, citing ‘personal rights,’ this would have been the end. My heart broke as I read your story.

MP Tamara Jansen has put forward Bill C-218 to ban euthanasia for mental illness. You can show your support for that effort here.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

