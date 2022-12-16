Top LGBT group criticizes Disney for not promoting homosexuality enough

(LifeSiteNews) – As 2022 draws a to a close, one would think that GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) would be pleased with their cultural success. Disney put kissing lesbians in Lightyear and put a “queer” teenager with an encouraging family in Strange World (the animated blockbuster bombed at the box office). Peppa Pig got lesbian polar bears, and Scooby-Doo outed Velma as a lesbian. The LGBT colonization not only of the entertainment industry, but of children’s entertainment—there are few franchises that have resisted including LGBT ideology in their storylines—is nearly complete.

But according to GLAAD’s 10th Annual Studio Responsibility Index—released this week—the LGBT “community” should instead be very concerned. Disney, which took a financial pounding for their commitment to the culture wars, received a grade of “insufficient,” and their much-marketed LGBT characters were criticized as too stereotypical. Universal Pictures and United Artists Releasing also received “insufficient” grades—despite the fact, as Deadline noted, that they “far exceeded a goal set four years ago by GLAAD when it challenged the studios to include identifiably LGBTQ characters in at least 20% of their films.”

In fact, as Deadline reported: “Hollywood’s seven major film studios all received grades of ‘insufficient,’ ‘poor,’ or ‘failing’ in GLAAD’s latest report card on LGBTQ inclusivity.” That is because despite the entire entertainment industry falling all over themselves to ingratiate themselves to the LGBT movement (which as long since become an industry), nothing will ever be enough. Again, three major studios including Disney “far exceeded” the goal given to them by GLAAD four years ago, only to see GLAAD jogging past them with the goalposts and getting an “insufficient” grade for their efforts—efforts which cost them plenty of money.

But GLAAD, which depends on the existence of alleged discrimination to justify its ongoing grift, found plenty of things to complain about. According to their report, the overall percentage of films that included LGBT representation dropped, as did the amount of screen-time occupied by those characters. Only nine films actually passed, which gives you an idea of what their standard is: “Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (20th Century Studios) which featured the transgender character Anybodys, played by nonbinary actor iris menas; Disney’s Eternals”— which featured Marvel’s first openly homosexual couple and kiss — and Jungle Cruise; MGM’s No Time To Die [with implied homosexual character Q (Ben Whishaw)]; Sony’s Our Ladies, Universal’s Licorice Pizza, Dear Evan Hansen, and Candyman and Warner Bros.’ In the Heights.”

GLAAD also added new goalposts to their report, grading studios on “public advocacy on LGBTQ issues, employee resources, and political giving from studios and parent companies.”

In other words, the new standards put forward by GLAAD include much more than “LGBT representation,” which they complain about despite the record number of homosexual rom-coms and lionized LGBT figures. They also want to ensure that the profits from films are being used to fund their movement’s “advocacy” and favorite politicians and explicit, public endorsements of their agenda. GLAAD would like money from the studios in order to continue to release reports claiming that there is still much work for the studios to do, which would include giving them money, incidentally. And if the studios do everything that is asked of them, they will simply move the goalposts again and come back for more.

The entertainment industry has already surrendered to the LGBT movement. But that isn’t enough for the activists at GLAAD. What they really want is for the entire industry to functionally serve as the propaganda arm for their grifting movement. I suspect they’ll get what they want, too.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

