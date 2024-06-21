Is abortion really going to boost Democrats in the 2024 election?

Dr. Michael New told LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon Van Maren that growing support for abortion among Democrats is ‘unlikely to have much impact on elections’ but urged pro-life leaders ‘to think critically about strategies for persuading more people’ to support life.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amidst the sound and fury of the American abortion wars, it is frequently difficult to discern what Americans actually believe about abortion. Abortion activists insist that the country is solidly “pro-choice,” an assertion seemingly backed by recent state-level referendums; Democrats are hoping that the abortion vote will put them over the top in the presidential election this coming November. But what has the post-Dobbs political upheaval actually revealed about American public opinion?

To answer that question, I turned to Dr. Michael New, a senior associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute and an assistant professor of practice at the Busch School of Business at the Catholic University of America. I’ve interviewed him many times for the podcast, as Dr. New is an expert on the social science of sanctity of life issues and a keen observer of American political trends. He kindly answered our questions on where America is at on the abortion issue – and what pro-life leaders need to know.

There has been a lot of media reports that the Dobbs decision has resulted in a backlash in which many Americans have embraced legal abortion and have become “pro-choice.” What is your view of the public opinion landscape, based on recent data?

The mainstream media is very good at cherry-picking polls that serve their narrative. When a range of polling data is analyzed, public attitudes toward abortion have been fairly stable since the Dobbs decision. The recent Gallup poll which came out earlier this month showed a two percentage point gain in the percentage of people identifying as “pro-choice” since 2023. However, what most media outlets failed to report was that the 2022 Gallup poll actually found a three percentage point *decline* in the percentage of people who identify as “pro-choice.” Overall, according to Gallup, 54 percent of people currently identify as “pro-choice.” that is almost identical to the 55 percent who identified as “pro choice” in May 2022, weeks before the Dobbs decision.

I would also add that according to Gallup, nearly all of the recent gains in “pro-choice” sentiment have occurred among self-identified Democrats. Abortion attitudes among Independents and Republicans are virtually unchanged. The fact that self-identified Democrats are becoming more supportive of legal abortions is unlikely to have much impact on elections — considering that self-identified Democrats are already consistently voting for Democratic candidates.

To what extent have current political battles simply exposed already existing rifts in American public opinion?

Current political battles have exposed existing rifts in public opinion. However, the salience of certain issues has changed over time. For most of the years after World War II, income was a strong predictor of how people would vote. High income earners were likely to support Republicans, and low income earners were likely to vote Democrat. Lately, religiosity has become a better predictor of party identification than income. Religious Americans are likely to be pro-life Republicans and secular Americans are likely to be “pro-choice” Democrats. The fact that an older, more conservative generation of Democrats is being replaced by a younger generation that is more secular will only increase this polarization along religious lines. Furthermore, the fact that a very high percentage of Democratic elected officials not only support legal abortion but also support taxpayer funding for abortion has made the Democratic Party even less hospitable to many people of faith.

Based on the available data, what percentage of Americans do you believe hold reliably pro-life views?

Based on the Gallup polls and based on the results of the referenda in Michigan and Ohio, I would say that 40 to 45 percent of Americans have reliably pro-life views. That said, many people who support legal abortion are uncomfortable with abortion and still support incremental pro-life laws. These include parental involvement laws, waiting periods, limits on late term abortions, and limits on taxpayer funding of abortion.

Public attitudes may not be where we want them. However, long term support for the pro-life positions has held stable in the face of some strong cultural headwinds. Historically pro-life sentiment is positively correlated with religiosity. It has been negatively correlated with years of formal education and income. The fact that opposition to abortion has remained stable during a time when Americans are staying in school longer, earning more money, and becoming more secular is a testament to the good work of pro-life activists.

What has been the most observable impact of Dobbs on public opinion?

The most observable impact of Dobbs is that abortion has become a more salient issue. People are more likely to prioritize abortion as an issue when they vote. Among single-issue abortion voters, pro-lifers always had a large advantage but that is not necessarily the case anymore. People who support legal abortion are now more likely to support candidates who support legal abortion. At the margins this is working to the disadvantage of pro-life candidates.

That said, I want to emphasize that any political advantage accruing to “pro-choice” candidates since Dobbs is slight. Since Dobbs, not one pro-life incumbent senator or governor has been defeated. Furthermore, multiple governors who signed strong pieces of pro-life legislation were all re-elected by large margins. This includes Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), and Governor Brian Kemp (GA). All of these Republican governors faced experienced, well financed Democratic opponents who made legal abortion an important issue in their campaign. Again, all of these Republican Governors prevailed by large margins.

What do you believe the pro-life movement needs to understand about the current landscape?

Pro-lifers should not worry all that much about short term fluctuations in public opinion. There is some evidence that public attitudes toward abortion tend to fluctuate in response to current events. There is some evidence that pro-lifers lost some ground in the court of public opinion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s 1989 Webster decision, because many observers felt that a reversal of Roe v. Wade was imminent. That said, the 1990s debate over partial-birth abortion led to substantial gains in pro-life sentiment.

That said, I would encourage pro-life activists and leaders to think critically about strategies for persuading more people to support the pro-life position. The post-Dobbs world provides both opportunities and challenges for pro-lifers. Gains in the court of public opinion would make it easier to prevent the passage of pro-abortion ballot propositions. It would also make it easier to enact protective pro-life laws in many states that could save literally thousands of preborn children.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











