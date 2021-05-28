Is Biden helping China cover up its COVID crimes?

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- Last fall, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered investigators at the State Department to look into the origins of the China Virus. Pompeo was rightly concerned that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan lab.

Because of Chinese stonewalling and WHO complicity, direct evidence was hard to find, but the facts on the ground always led back to the lab. The preliminary results of the investigation were compelling. We know from the lead investigator, David Asher, that he was convinced it was a bioweapon in development.

Big Tech and Big Media were having none of it. Facebook and other media outlets had decided that even suggesting that the China Virus originated in the lab was a “conspiracy theory,” so they banned discussion of the entire topic. I was among the banned.

Why is that even allowed in America?

Nevertheless, the investigation into COVID-19’s origins continued to pick up steam into the first few weeks of the Biden administration.

But then, well before the investigators had completed their work, the incoming president inexplicably called a halt to the investigation. Joe Biden did this without any public announcement, obviously hoping to keep his action secret.

Still, enough evidence had been gathered by that point so that those — like myself — were no longer accused of being conspiracy theorists. For example, we’ve just learned that three researchers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalized due to a Covid-like illness in November 2019. Very curious.

Of late, even previously skeptical experts have started to suggest that the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis may have been right after all. And the U.S. Senate, in a rare moment of partisanship, just asked the intelligence agencies to declassify information on the outbreak. As Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted, “The American people deserve the truth about the origins of COVID. Tonight, the Senate unanimously adopted my bill w/@SenatorBraun to declassify what U.S. government knows.”

Now I am not confident that the Deep State, which seems to consider itself to be a government unto itself, will comply in any meaningful way with this congressional demand, but this shows you how far the public debate has shifted — against China and its co-conspirators.

Even Facebook, that bastion of left-wing censorship, just announced that they will no longer ban posts that claim COVID-19 was a man-made pathogen.

So now that the narrative has dramatically shifted against China, it has leaked out that Biden ended the investigation into COVID’s origins, in effect helping China cover up its crimes.

How did the White House respond to this breaking news? Certainly not, as it should have, by restarting the State Department’s investigation, which was already far advanced.

Instead, in a frantic effort at damage control, the White House announced that U.S. intelligence agencies would conduct a 90-day probe of the origins of the virus.

Of course, these are the same intelligence agencies that fed us the Steele Dossier and Russian Collusion lies of the past few years. I myself have little confidence that these heavily politicized agencies will produce anything other than a whitewash of China’s responsibility for the pandemic that it unleashed upon the world. Not to mention that they will be starting from ground-zero in carrying out their investigation.

Senator Tom Cotton agrees, saying that Biden’s plan “is too little, too late. It’s only kicking the can down the road trying to avoid conflict and controversy with China for unleashing this plague on the world.”

Biden’s deputy press secretary, Ms. Jean-Pierre, did not help the administration’s case by explaining, "We're just going to continue to work with the WHO and the WHO is going to continue to work with China on this (on probe into origin of COVID)."

Both of these claims are ludicrous. The WHO hasn’t been “working with” the U.S., or with China, to get to the bottom of the pandemic. Rather, it has been serving as China’s lackey from the get-go. Its Wuhan “investigation” of earlier this year was a farce staged by China.

The WHO has simply ignored American demands for accountability, which is why Donald Trump rightly stopped funding the corrupt organization. Now that Biden has refunded it without conditions, the WHO is even less likely to reassess the China situation. The WHO doesn’t “work with” China. It works for China.

But what about the president — or as I prefer to call him — the current occupant of the White House? Who does he work for? And why is he so determined to protect China from scrutiny?

After all, allegedly 600,000 Americans are dead because of China. Estimates of the economic damage range up to $20 trillion. All because the CCP unleashed a bioweapon on the world.

The President of the United States should be demanding reparations from China. Instead, he seems more interested in protecting Hunter Biden’s “business partners.”

Matt Whitlock of The Daily Caller called the President’s behavior in covering for China a “disaster for the White House.”

I think that it is more accurate to say that it is a disaster for the country.

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.