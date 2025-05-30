Is Charlotte’s Bishop Michael Martin undermining the male-only priesthood?

Bishop Martin seems to enjoy placing his episcopal headgear on young girls, which at best, confuses the faithful and undermines the Church’s teachings on the male-only priesthood.

(LifeSiteNews) — All eyes are on the Destroyer Bishop of Charlotte, Michael T. Martin, following his suppression of the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese.

Over the past week, leaked documents—apparently from within his own diocese—have shown just how condescending his approach has been toward the faithful.

The second document—the full manifesto—lays out the anti-theology behind his actions. It’s no wonder Martin is now under intense scrutiny.

One habit has emerged from this scrutiny: Bishop Martin seems to enjoy placing his episcopal headgear on young girls.

That’s right. We’ve found at least four photos of him doing this at youth events.

Why is Charlotte's Bishop Michael Martin placing his mitre and zucchetto on young girls? This kind of gesture confuses the faithful and undermines the Church's teachings on the male-only priesthood. These are sacred symbols of the episcopacy—not props for photo ops.

Both the mitre and the zucchetto are sacred symbols of the episcopal office.

The mitre—the bishop’s principal headdress—traces back to Aaron, high priest of the Old Covenant. It signifies the bishop’s authority, and role as high priest in his diocese.

The zucchetto—the small skullcap—is purple, symbolizing seniority, recalling the Roman senators who wore purple as a mark of their status.

Giving these to young girls is completely irresponsible. Everyone sees the message: it undermines the Church’s unchangeable teaching on the male-only priesthood.

Martin’s strange habit clearly signals a rejection of this teaching.

“But John-Henry,” you might say, “he’s just joking. Don’t be uncharitable. Assume the best.”

Are we really to defend his orthodoxy by claiming he’s joking with sacred things?

No. The fact that he does this repeatedly suggests intention—and when it signals unorthodoxy, the burden is on him to justify it.

Besides, Martin has made clear he takes women’s headgear very seriously. Here’s what he says about chapel veils:

Women who have chosen to wear a veil as an expression of personal piety are not to do so when they are assisting in any official capacity (lector, cantor, altar server, usher, etc.) at Mass.

Like I said, he takes veils seriously—at least when they’re “too traditional.” So we’re right to take him seriously when he places episcopal symbols on girls’ heads.

But there’s more. In that same memo, he refers to veils again—this time in reference to the linens for the sacred vessels. He writes that such “vestiture”:

… has more connection to a veiled theology more common in the liturgy prior to the Novus Ordo.

There it is. Bishop Martin openly states that his theology is not that of the traditional liturgy—that there are two different theologies, and he adopts the one he says is different to what came before.

There it is. Bishop Martin admits that his theology is not the traditional theology of the traditional liturgy. And if the theology of the Mass has changed for him—though it cannot change—it’s no surprise he acts as though the theology of Holy Orders has changed too.

