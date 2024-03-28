Is Easter being replaced with the ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’?

On the last day of this month, we will witness a clash of religions as a demonic, cultish secular religion dares to intrude on the greatest feast day in Christendom, using a lie to distract the attention of lost souls.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two observances — Easter and the recently contrived “International Transgender Day of Visibility” — fall on Sunday, March 31 this year, causing some to wonder “Is Easter being replaced with the ‘Transgender both Day of Visibility?’”

It’s a valid question. For more than a few, it certainly will.

Others might dismiss this as nothing more than a coincidence. That would be a mistake.

On the last day of this month, we will witness a clash of religions as a demonic, cultish secular religion dares to intrude on the greatest feast day in Christendom, using a lie to distract the attention of lost souls from the most significant truth known to man: the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Depravity on the rise, starving humanity of the truth of the Gospel

This collision of religions appears to be a climactic Romans 1 moment. St. Paul explained:

Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools … They exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator … they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind.

Do not underestimate the will and force of Satan to supplant Christianity with this perverse woke religion through which he seeks to eclipse truth. His aim is to starve humanity of the truth of the Gospel.

This is, perhaps, a pivotal moment in the history of the United States, one that reveals the determination of many social influencers — including national and local governments — to reject reality and embrace delusion in the name of totalitarian power under the dominion of Satan.

This attack on the truth of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is nothing new, although this current effort is more brazen and far less subtle than previous demonic forays. Go online and check out all the March 31 “holidays” with which Easter will be shared this year. It is just one of many, with no particular importance assigned to it. It’s given no more weight than “International Taco Day” or “National Bunsen Burner Day.”

Even NBC’s Today Show has Easter wedged between “Crayola Crayon Day” and “Eiffel Tower Day.”

For many, Easter means colored hard boiled eggs and bunny rabbits, hardly life-changing truths.

Secular society has long been happy to treat Easter as nothing special, disparaging it by assigning it as just one of many PR-created observances.

But International Transgender Day of Visibility is different from all these others, because it’s a holy day for a societal movement that is increasingly revealing itself to be a religion, a cult that is trapping more and more souls who disfigure their bodies to display their allegiance to the cult.

If Ba’al and Moloch failed to inspire parents to sacrifice their kids to evil via abortion, at least now those demon generals can drive parents to offer their children up in a different way, handing them over to the high priests of Big Pharma and Big Medicine who willingly carve, mutilate, and chemically disfigure their bodies. In a way, this can be seen as a demonic ridicule of the wounds Christ endured during His scourging.

Government is ‘intentionally trying to offend Christians on the holiest of days’

As if to prove the point that secular governments want to replace the truth about the Resurrection of Christ with the cult of transgenderism, Fairfax County, Virginia — a wealthy close-in suburb of Washington, D.C. — proclaimed March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility” while offering no such declaration concerning Easter.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 9-0 in favor of the proclamation.

“By voting to make Easter this year Transgender Visibility Day, they are intentionally trying to offend Christians on the holiest of days by forcing gender ideology down their throats,” Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, a Virginia mom and the Fairfax chapter leader of the Independent Women’s Network, told Fox News.

William E. Wolfe, executive director at the Center for Baptist Leadership, described the county’s move as “the new state-enforced religion.”

The new state-enforced religion pic.twitter.com/QCZMzIvgPe — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) March 26, 2024

Yet the Fairfax Board of Supervisors is only doing what President Joe Biden did a year ago when he declared, “(I), by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2023, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

What an amazing contortion of our founders’ original intent when they authored the U.S. Constitution!

A coup against reality

We are witnessing a coup against reality — against science and nature, and, above all, spiritual truth — as liberal elites seek to establish and enforce a false construction of reality, an ideological pseudo-reality to replace observable, knowable truth.

This moment is as absurd, evil, and brazen as when in January 2021 U.S. House Democratic leadership proclaimed at the opening of the 117th Congress that terms such as “father, daughter, mother, and son” as well as gendered pronouns would be banned.

And as if to make the depravity of their obsession with gender inclusiveness abundantly clear, Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri ended Congress’ opening prayer by declaring “Amen, and Awoman.”

LGBT forces at work to undermine cross, Resurrection of Christ within the Church

It gets worse: The concerted attack against the cross and Resurrection of Christ is real, both in the secular world and within the Catholic Church.

Last year, Jesuit-run America Magazine’s LGBT-targeting publication, Outreach, promoted a play with a graphic that demeaned and desecrated the cross and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In the illustration, LGBTQ+ — “Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Questioning” — dislodged the greatest title known to man: “Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews.” It was an attempt to simultaneously erase every superlative by which Our Lord and savior is known: the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, the Alpha and the Omega, who has triumphed by His blood.

The cloth draped over the empty cross — meant to symbolize Christ’s resurrection — was replaced with a garish rainbow cloth, together with “LGBTQ” replacing “INRI.” It was and is a hideous revelation of Satan’s dark, grandiose intention and an admission of how he, the father of lies, has used the political power amassed by woke LGBTQ Marxist forces to corrupt society in general and the Church in particular from within.

To Satan, this was a priceless work of art, a symbol of victory, pretending to triumph over the cross of Christ. It was perhaps his ultimate mockery of Christ.

We witness that same intention displayed as “International Transgender Day of Visibility” stands in defiance of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ this year.

You have to love the truth

“Nobody joins a cult to join a cult,” activist James Lindsey wrote recently. “People join a cult because they are suffering in some way, and the cult offers them a resolution to their suffering. Virtually everyone who has escaped a cult tells the same story: They wanted to belong, they wanted a social circle, they wanted understanding, and they wanted purpose. The cult preys upon these people and slowly locks them in.”

He offered excellent advice to those who know the truth and don’t want to see deceptive cults ruining lives and deforming society. His words apply to those who don’t want to see Easter forgotten and replaced with horrific demon-inspired cults:

It’s important to say the truth, but you actually have to do more. You have to love the truth. You have to love the truth with all your heart and all your mind and all your soul and all your strength, and then you have to love your neighbor enough as you would yourself to tell him the truth that you love. These are basic commandments. But you have to love the truth. If you love the truth, you’ll say it. You’ll also seek it and defend it. You’ll defend other people saying it. You have to love the truth because if you don’t, when the pressure mounts, you’ll eventually buckle. You’ll be asked to care and affirm, but there’s no caring and no affirmation that isn’t built upon the truth first. So you must love the truth. Every time you tell a lie to be nice or to fit in, you’re selling a piece of your soul. You have to stop doing that. That takes loving the truth.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

