Is Francis really the pope? — The debate

Sincere Catholics are asking with increasing frequency if Francis truly is the pope. At LifeSiteNews we believe it is right that views from both sides of the debate should be responsibly discussed by a media organization committed to the truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Is Francis really the pope? Is Pope Francis even Catholic?”

It seems inarguable that as we get further into the reign of Francis, Catholics are asking with increasing frequency if he truly is the pope of the Catholic Church. Whether online, among family and friends, or just in their own minds, Catholics are struggling to explain what is happening in Rome when compared to the teachings of Christ’s Church.

As I mentioned at length in my Rome Life Forum speech titled The question everyone’s asking: Is Francis the pope?, as far as we are concerned at LifeSiteNews, this is a debate being held by sincere men and women who are trying to interpret the realities they are witnessing in light of Catholic teaching, and they are engaging in this discussion with the goal of preserving the faith at a time of seemingly unprecedented crisis.

It is right that views held by sincere Catholics should be openly and responsibly discussed by a media organization like LifeSiteNews, which is dedicated to seeking the truth about the underlying causes of the crisis in the Church and the modern world.

There is an urgent need for faithful Catholics – all those who look to the magisterium of the Catholic Church as their rule of faith – to work together to come to a deeper understanding of what has happened in the Church in recent decades. While the situation is distressing to many, it would seem that this exercise can only be done by engaging with the Church’s teaching and seeking, as best we can, to apply it to the facts of our times.

We will not always agree with each other, but we need to remain charitable.

The following is a list of the variety of positions and opinions on the topic of whether Francis really is the pope that LifeSiteNews has published over the years.

Francis is not the pope due to heresy

The following articles argue that Francis is not the pope because he is a public heretic. Some of the articles also deal with common objections raised against this thesis.

Is Francis the pope? The argument from public heresy suggests not

Why ‘universal and peaceful acceptance’ doesn’t prove Francis is pope

Is there ‘universal peaceful acceptance’ of Francis as pope?

We shouldn’t be afraid of concluding that Francis isn’t pope: here’s why

Has Francis abandoned Christianity altogether?

Prominent Catholic theologian: Francis may no longer be regarded as legitimate due to heresy

Francis is the pope

The following articles and videos argue that Francis is the pope despite legitimate concerns with whether or not he professes the Catholic faith.

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Schneider explains why he believes Francis must be the pope

Bishop Schneider responds to Archbishop Viganò on papal legitimacy

Bishop Schneider’s handbook for correcting errors in life of Church today

Bishop Schneider: Catholics are not called to blind obedience to the Pope

Bishop Schneider releases essay ‘on the question of the true Pope’

Bishop Schneider: Nobody has the power to judge Francis’ status as pope

Vatican II should be clarified, not rejected: Bishop Schneider

Archbishop Viganò, Pope Francis and ‘peaceful and universal acceptance’

Archbishop Viganò discusses the question of Pope Francis – a critique

Bishop Strickland: ‘I am not and have never been a sedevacantist’

The invalid resignation of Benedict XVI means Francis is not pope

The following articles argue that Francis is not pope because Benedict XVI’s resignation was either wholly, or at least partially, invalid, and thus Francis was unable to be elected pope.

What Benedict meant by ‘Pope Emeritus’: a response to Mr. O’Reilly

Doctor Edmund Mazza: Here’s why I believe the Bergoglian pontificate is invalid

Patrick Coffin: Pope Benedict left us clues that he did not validly resign

Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio is an ‘anti-Pope,’ Benedict’s resignation was ‘certainly invalid’

Abp. Viganò: The Church needs an ‘official investigation’ of Benedict’s resignation

Italian priest could be excommunicated after claiming Francis is not the pope

