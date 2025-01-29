Is it time to stop hosting events at the National Cathedral after woke sermon incident?

Anti-woke lawmakers are calling to halt federal events at the Washington National Cathedral after Episcopal ‘bishop’ Mariann Budde lectured Trump about immigrants and LGBT issues at an inaugural prayer service.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., is under the jurisdiction of the Episcopal Church and is a congressionally-designated non-denominational National House of Prayer. But that status may change if anti-woke lawmakers and others have their way.

One day after taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, along with their families, ritually attended a prayer service at the National Cathedral.

They were welcomed with a woke sermon by Episcopal “bishop” Mariann Budde, who lectured Trump about needing to have “mercy” on illegal immigrants and self-professed “LGBT” people.

Her behavior set off a tsunami of criticism, not only of Budde herself but of the church.

GOP Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee told Newsmax host Todd Starnes, who described the church as a “sanctuary of Satan,” that certain federal events should not take place at the location.

We should consider moving official federal events away from National Cathedral and to a venue that is less political, @RepHarshbarger tells me. pic.twitter.com/pqnhopg1NZ — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 23, 2025

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec agrees. On a recent show, he went so far as to call for the church’s tax-exempt status to be revoked.

.@JackPosobiec on the Episcopal Bishop at the National Prayer Service: “The tax-exempt status of the National Cathedral should be revoked until such time as either she is removed, or she is forced to completely apologize for politicizing the National Prayer Service…” pic.twitter.com/mINT2At8GD — Human Events (@HumanEvents) January 21, 2025

While not a bad idea, such a move is extremely unlikely, as a group called Jews Choose Trump called on the IRS in 2019 to investigate the cathedral’s tax-exempt status to no avail after Budde and two of her liberal colleagues denounced Trump for “racialized rhetoric.”

Since 1933, the cathedral has played host to 10 inaugural prayer services, as well as multiple presidential funerals, most recently Jimmy Carter’s. The church acts in a similar fashion to Westminster Abbey and other Anglican churches in the United Kingdom. But, as Joseph Duggan points out in an essay for Chronicles, it shouldn’t.

“The Washington National Cathedral, in more ways than one, is the Disney version of what was long ago the cultural unity of Christian Europe. It is an ersatz edifice operated by clerics who today believe neither in Christianity nor in our nation,” he wrote.

“Of course, it is a commendable thing that our government leaders still see fit to pray at public ceremonies. But neither the Episcopal Church nor any other ecclesiastical body should monopolize the solemn rituals of our national government with the trappings and false implications of it being an official national church.”

“Let’s declare our independence from that artifact of English imperialism, the National Cathedral,” he concluded.

Duggan is a former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush and worked in the State Department under Ronald Reagan.

In 2023, the cathedral announced the installation of a set of stand glass windows to commemorate “the resilience, faith and endurance of African Americans and our nation’s struggle with the original sins of racism and slavery.” The church had removed windows of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson to make way for the new ones. It also has an “LGBTQIA+” ministry, among other left-wing initiatives.

