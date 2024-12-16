Is P. Diddy part of a Satanic Hollywood pedophile ring?

Rap artist Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, faces shocking accusations of abuse, trafficking, and potentially blackmailing Hollywood A-listers, raising questions over whether Combs acted in a similar capacity to famed banker Jeffrey Epstein.

(LifeSiteNews) — Rapper Sean Combs is in a world of trouble.

Combs, who went by the name Puff Daddy before calling himself P. Diddy, is currently sitting in a Brooklyn jail. The reason? He has been accused – credibly, it seems – of sex trafficking and abusing women and minors. Claims he violated men have also surfaced in recent days.

JUST IN: Diddy is now facing explosive rape allegations from three MEN, detailed in separate lawsuits. Each one tells a chilling story. You’ll notice a clear pattern here. “Lawsuit #1: A man claims he went to a party at Diddy’s home in the Hamptons in 2020. He says he was given… pic.twitter.com/SM4kgqD45m — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 13, 2024

Over the past several months, news of Combs’ depravity has been all over the media. I needn’t go into the lurid details, but if the allegations against him are true, he has been holding grotesque “parties” with hundreds of people, especially celebrities, for decades at his home.

Combs apparently used the debauched gatherings as a sort of honeytrap in order to video tape the participants so he could blackmail them. There is speculation that the reason NBA star LeBron James has taken “personal time” away from the Los Angeles Lakers recently is because he is implicated in these gatherings, as he previously said there “ain’t no party like a Diddy party.”

LeBron James is friends with Diddy… He’s said, “Ain’t no party like a Diddy party” on IG live. He’s hung out with him & promoted him constantly over the years. Diddy has been indicted by a grand jury for racketeering and sex trafficking. He’s been accused of sexual assault… pic.twitter.com/26zx5KyX1S — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) September 24, 2024

LeBron James, a close friend of Diddy, is stepping away from playing for the Lakers for “personal reasons” during what’s been his worst season yet. Struggling both on and off the court, LeBron has faced heavy criticism for attending Diddy’s parties, while his media company lost… pic.twitter.com/nL5YvM6Rzl — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 12, 2024

None of that would surprise me. James has been making bizarre hand gestures before his games for the past two decades. Do these constitute some sort of Satanic salute? Something else? You be the judge:

LeBron James doing Satanic ritual before the game. pic.twitter.com/beXseLgKdk — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) June 12, 2024

Combs not the only rapper accused of corrupt behavior

Jay-Z is a long-time Combs associate and is likewise one of the most successful rap musicians in the world. He too has been accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl along with Combs following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, has denied the claims.

Jay Z accused of rape of a 13 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/XrAC69hhRC — Interplanetary Dogecoin Advisor (@johncarter6016) December 9, 2024

Like Combs, Carter has been linked to many less than savory people. He has long been rumored to be part of the Illuminati and in the 2010s he collaborated with Satanic “spirit cooker” Marina Abramović when he featured her in one of his music videos. He also donated to an art institute that bears her name.

British female rapper MIA, who signed with Carter’s Roc Nation entertainment over a decade ago, has publicly stated that he wanted to bring her down a dark path.

“I didn’t want to drench myself in blood … and wear devil horns to … sell a record,” she said in a video posted on Instagram this month.

Is Combs the entertainment industry’s Jeffrey Epstein?

The similarities between Combs and the late Jeffrey Epstein are all too apparent.

Epstein was almost certainly an Israeli intelligence agent whose sole job was to lure Western politicians to his lavish properties in order to video tape them as they committed sin. This gave him and his handlers leverage over them when it came to voting for certain pieces of legislation.

It seems that that Combs’ role may have been essentially the same, but instead of politicians he targeted Hollywood actors, singers, and athletes.

Many persons in the entertainment industry seemingly fell for Combs’ scheme. Time will tell just how many he decides to “snitch” on, or if he will be Epstein’d and pay for his many alleged crimes with his life.

Of course, Diddy is just a puppet who is allowed to act like a kingmaker, as he is answerable to those who are above him: the real anti-Christs who hate Our Lord and who serve the prince of this world.

True as that is, not everyone has participated in his scheme. Fellow rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has been reveling over Diddy’s imprisonment these past several months.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties,” Jackson said this past July. “I’ve been staying out of that s**t for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

Is the entertainment industry run by the devil?

Other black entertainers who seem aware of the diabolical forces present in the industry have spoken up as well. Eccentric comedian Katt Williams has been one of its most vocal critics for years.

“I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times, just to protect my integrity … because P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no,” Williams said on a podcast this past September.

“Race is not where the line is drawn. It’s God’s side and the other side … all these big deviants are catching hell in 2024,” he added. “All lies will be exposed.”

Katt Williams on P. Diddy aka Puff Daddy. pic.twitter.com/V8GJaaEhH6 — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) March 26, 2024

In the mid 2000s, liberal comedian Dave Chappelle famously left television to go to Africa after being promised millions of dollars when his Chappelle Show program became a massive hit.

Chappelle later told Actor’s Studio that he came to realize the industry “is a little sick.” Many have interpreted those remarks to be a sort of indirect reference to how the entertainment world is infected with demonic influences.

Chappelle also gave cryptic remarks during an interview with Oprah about how industry insiders were trying to get him hooked on drugs while telling him he was “insane.”

That moment when Dave Chappelle said the quiet part out loud about Monarch programming on Oprah, and Oprah acted like she had no idea what he was talking about… pic.twitter.com/77LJekkvog — nQthing to see here (@NQthing2see) November 17, 2024

There is much more to be said about the entertainment industry, especially about how Hollywood seems to want to have black male actors wear women’s dresses all the time. It seems to me that this could be a sort of humiliation ritual they have to go through before getting their millions.

Whatever the case, as it stands right now the two men who have been on top of the rap world are about to take a massive fall. It is worth asking: Are they really Deep State tools like Jeffrey Epstein was? Is Diddy trying to drag Jay-Z down with him? Will one or both of them end up paying the ultimate price?

However it unfolds, everything will be revealed at Judgment Day when justice will finally be served to those who have corrupted the children of God in exchange for fortune and fame.

