Pope Francis’ encyclical is a shot at President Trump right before the election

October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Even before Donald Trump became President, Pope Francis showed his willingness to engage in political interference in the US electoral process by commenting during the Presidential primaries that Trump was “not a Christian” because he was for building the border wall. Unbelievably, during that same in-flight press conference in 2016, the Pope was asked to comment on same-sex legislation going on in Italy, to which he replied, “The Pope doesn’t get mixed up in Italian politics… the pope is for everybody and he can’t insert himself in the specific internal politics of a country.”

This of course makes no sense. Good Catholics can come to different conclusions on immigration and the need to have adequate border security – including a wall – very much like the huge wall that surrounds the Pope’s own nation-state Vatican City. Good Catholics cannot however accept homosexual civil unions – as Church teaching has clearly stated, in reference to homosexual acts, “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

So, the Pope could very well, and should, come down on the murderous policies of the Democrat Party that stand proudly behind the murder of one million innocent American children each year via abortion, but has no business in taking on issues where Catholics are free to differ and sovereign states are free to decide within the realm of natural law.

The antagonism toward Trump from the Pope has continued ever since. The Pope has compared Trump to Herod, the border wall to the Berlin wall, and even publicly questioned Trump’s pro-life values.

The release of the Pope’s latest encyclical timed perfectly to affect the US Presidential election, is no exception.

Read with a political lens, it is painfully obvious that the Pope is pushing for Trump’s defeat, even going so far as to downplay the importance of abortion to Catholics in a manner threatening the Catholic faith itself.

I found it very interesting that the main paragraph that could be read as bashing President Trump, not by name -- but there is no way to miss the reference -- is the paragraph with the same number as Trump’s presidency. Trump is the 45th President of the USA and Fratelli Tutti paragraph 45 read this way:

Things that until a few years ago could not be said by anyone without risking the loss of universal respect can now be said with impunity, and in the crudest of terms, even by some political figures. Nor should we forget that there are huge economic interests operating in the digital world, capable of exercising forms of control as subtle as they are invasive, creating mechanisms for the manipulation of consciences and of the democratic process. The way many platforms work often ends up favouring encounter between persons who think alike, shielding them from debate. These closed circuits facilitate the spread of fake news and false information, fomenting prejudice and hate.