Is Pope Francis the first pro-trans pontiff in history?

Tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Is Pope Francis the very first pro-trans pope?

Pope Francis called a group of grown men “girls” — all because they have chosen to self-identify as women.

Pope Francis also supports the “nun of the trans” in a shocking sign of support for the transgender agenda.

The weaponizing of orthodox teaching to smuggle the LGBT lobby into the Church will have catastrophic results if faithful Catholics do not sound the alarm now.

Francis’ support for heresy and gender confusion must end now, and that begins with exposing his damaging pontificate — our children and grandchildren are depending on it!

Tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











