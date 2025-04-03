Is the Antichrist controlling global elites? Stigmatist explains her alleged visions

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Argentinian stigmatist Luz de Maria discusses her alleged visions and encounters with the Blessed Mother and Our Lord.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Argentinian stigmatist Luz de Maria, along with prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral, who translated her responses. We discussed her alleged visions of the name of the Antichrist, his control over the global elites, wars that will soon break out, and more.

It’s worth noting up front that Luz’s alleged visions have been granted an imprimatur by her bishop – meaning they do not contradict divine revelation or Church teaching.

We began the episode by discussing how, while bedridden, Luz allegedly began receiving visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Michael the Archangel, St. Raphael, her guardian angel, and most notably Our Lord Jesus Christ. Luz emphasized that Our Lord told her that her mission was to spread His messages abroad, and how the Blessed Mother warned her of the many trials she would face carrying out this mission.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary became my advisor, and Our Lord was explaining to me and foretelling [to] me all the pains, all the betrayals, all the calumniations [sic], defamations, and accusations that I was going to experience in the course of the mission,” she said.

A bit later, I read a message Luz allegedly received about the identity of the Antichrist.

“As the second secret was revealed to me, I was shown a hill towering above all places on earth, and on that hill was standing our Blessed Mother, with St. Michael the Archangel beside her,” the message read.

“Our Blessed Mother introduces me to a man and tells me, ‘He is the one who is coming to scourge humanity, the one who comes from a place located between three continents, raised and educated in his own country. He has succeeded in becoming influential abroad. His name is Alex, but he will be known by another name. This is the Antichrist.”

I noted just how stunning this message is, revealing that the Antichrist’s name, and asked Luz to explain the message further.

Luz underscored that not only was the Antichrist’s name revealed to her, but also that he’s already on earth.

“Our Blessed Mother told me that the first name of the Antichrist is Alex, but he will indeed appear under a different name,” she said. “In other words, [the] first name of the Antichrist is Alex, but he will appear because he is already here … on earth, and he will present himself under a different name.”

“There [have] been a great many speculations about his identity, but we must wait for him to introduce himself,” she added.

Luz further stressed that not only is the Antichrist alive, but he is also currently giving orders to the world’s elites and is responsible for everything taking place today. I asked her to specify what “everything” means and if he’s responsible for the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, or if perhaps his control started during COVID. She explained that the Antichrist has had control over the elites for many years.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ is telling me right now that the Antichrist is directing the world elite, and [has been doing] this for many years,” she said. “But now the Antichrist is going faster in these because he is eager to present himself publicly.”

Turning to the current wars, Luz highlighted that it was also revealed to her that a false peace will soon be negotiated, and a new war will break out in the Balkans.

“About four years ago, we were told by heaven that the day [would] come when there [would] be talks and negotiations of peace in the near future, but it would be a negotiation of false peace and that there would be no peace,” she said. “And that is precisely what we are seeing today. In particular, when we see how the war has taken a new life in the Middle East.”

“We are about to see a new war take place in the Balkans, in Europe. We have seen and lived [through] the war between Russia and Ukraine,” she added. “We can likewise see the full moral decadence on a global level; he is extending this as well into a religious level.”

To hear more from Luz de Maria about her alleged visions and more, tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

