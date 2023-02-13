Is the latest UFO talk a gov’t psyop to threaten our freedom?

The idea that a faked alien, UFO, or Second Coming event could take place as a way of controlling the population isn’t outside the realm of possibility, given how crazy things have become.

(LifeSiteNews) – Since the Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down on February 4, two more unidentified objects have been shot down over US and Canadian airspace.

These events took place on February 10 and 11.

Justin Trudeau tweeted that he had ordered one unidentified object to be shot down, calling it an “unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.”

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

On Super Bowl Sunday, another UFO was shot down over Lake Huron, and the US government did not rule out the potential that the thing shot down was dangerous.

BREAKING: The airspace over parts of Northern Lake Michigan have been closed to civilian aircraft. The FAA says it’s for “national defense”. Fighter jets have been seen scrambling to the area. Looks like the UFOs may be back. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 12, 2023

Now, an unidentified object found in an airspace does not an extraterrestrial spacecraft make. However, it seems as if the zeitgeist is running with the idea that “UFO” sightings are on the rise.

CNN published an opinion article on Sunday called “The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought,” written by the network’s national security analyst Peter Bergen.

The author wrote that in January “the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.’”

Bergen went on to say that in “plain English,” Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are “unidentified flying objects or UFOs.”

The report, according to the CNN analyst states that between March 2021 and August 2022, the 247 reported UFO sightings represent “almost double the 144 UFO sightings reported in the 17-year period between 2004 to 2021.”

While I don’t put much stock into the opinions of CNN contributors, many people sadly do.

If CNN is talking about UFOs, then the mainstream is talking about UFOs. And you can’t bring up UFOs without the topic of aliens.

Taking this into account, conservative polemicist Mark Dice release a video showing that the idea of a UFO or alien threat is not a new one and has been bandied about by even conservative figures like Ronald Reagan in past.

The video showed left-wing economist Paul Krugman even suggesting that a fake alien invasion wouldn’t be so bad as it would give the world motivation to adopt his leftist style of economic policies.

Dice poked fun at the idea that what is happening has anything to do with alien spacecraft, but he did point to an old Washington Post article that explained how during the Gulf War, the CIA had considered fooling Iraqis with an image of God projected into the sky in order to convince the people to overthrow the regime.

Such an event would be consistent with a so-called conspiracy theory about something called “Project Blue Beam,” supposedly a plan by the American intelligence community to usher in a fake return of Christ for the purpose of dominating the world.

Now, whether this is true or not, I have no idea and won’t lose sleep over it. But the idea that a faked alien, UFO, or Second Coming event could take place as a way of controlling the population isn’t outside the realm of possibility, given how crazy things have become.

In September, Catholic commentator Daniel O’Connor spoke to John-Henry Westen about his theory that the push to mandate COVID jabs and the excitement over UFOs and aliens could be a precursor to the Mark of the Beast and the coming of the Antichrist.

O’Connor told Westen that “what’s been happening with these UFO deceptions, these alien deceptions” might constitute “the great final trial of the Church.”

Again, we don’t know if this is true, and O’Connor said as much in the interview, making it clear that he is “looking at the signs of the times by the light of Faith,” and his End Times senses are tingling.

I tend to agree. What devout Christian didn’t look at the jab mandates without which you almost couldn’t buy or sell (Revelation 13:17)?

Furthermore, in this age of materialist humanism, it is a bit interesting – to say the least – that the masses who will not look to the heavens to find God will look to find aliens and UFOs.

Whatever is happening, whether we are nearing the time of the Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast or not, we would be wise to look to God instead of the passing popular zeitgeist.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

