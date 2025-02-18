Is the prophesied ‘Great Monarch’ alive right now? Prophecy expert weighs in

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is author and Marian apparition expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral. We discussed the prophecies of the 'Great Monarch' and how we may see the fulfillment of these prophecies in our times.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is author and Marian apparitions expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral. We discussed the prophecies of the “Great Monarch” and how we may see the fulfillment of these prophecies in our times.

I began the episode by asking Ayral to explain these prophecies. He underscored that they go back to Our Lady’s apparitions at La Salette, when she told the seers that a “Great Monarch” who would be a direct descendant of King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, would eventually rise to power in France.

Then Ayral explained that many important details about this monarch come from the prophecies of stigmatist Marie-Julie Jahenny.

“[The Great Monarch] has been announced by heaven to come to the rescue not just of France in the moment in its history when it will be on its knees and out of bread, in its direst period of history. But rather who will come as well to restitute the glory of the Church,” he said.

A bit later, Ayral highlighted that many of Jahenny’s prophecies had already been fulfilled.

“All of her prophecies from 1870 until our days have taken place with the precision of a Swiss clock; it’s extraordinary,” Ayral said. “From [the] Franco-Prussian War, the First World War, the loss of Alsace and Lorraine, the recovery, World War II, the Franco-Algerian War. … The invasion of the European continent by millions of foreigners from North Africa, the Muslim invasion, and so on and so forth.”

“The disasters in the Catholic Church were all foretold by Marie-Julie Jahenny. Extraordinary!” he added.

Later in the episode, Ayral suggested the Great Monarch is not only alive right now but that he knows his name, which I asked him to clarify.

“His name was given to [Marie-Julie Jahenny] by first the Blessed Virgin Mary and second by St. Michael the Archangel … the name of the French king is Henry Cinq De La Croix, Henry V of the Cross,” Ayral said.

“This man was born in France, this man left and lives abroad … watching and waiting,” he added.

To hear more from Xavier Reyes-Ayral, watch or listen to my full interview.

