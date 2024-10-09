Is the US government using weather modification technology to strengthen hurricanes?

With ultra-violent hurricanes like Milton and Helene threatening devastation in key swing states just weeks before the presidential election, some people are questioning: Have these storms been manipulated by the government?

(LifeSiteNews) — The devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene across the American South has prompted many uncomfortable questions, including: is the government running an “October Surprise” to help Kamala Harris win the presidency?

That people wonder about such things is because they can’t help but notice Helene’s intensity, which is reportedly stronger than Hurricane Katrina, the storm that devastated New Orleans in 2005.

The media back then eviscerated President Bush for his handling of that situation. They have said nothing about how Kamala Harris, who has done a far worse job than him, has spent the past week campaigning and appearing on The View instead of helping American men and women who have had their livelihoods destroyed. In fact, they have defended her behavior.

Helene is not the only particularly ferocious storm at the moment. Hurricane Milton, which is picking up steam in the Gulf of Mexico and barreling down on the state of Florida right now, has been deemed one of the most dangerous systems ever. Meteorologist T.J. Springer has observed that Milton is now one of the top five strongest hurricanes in U.S. history.

I don’t really have words right now. #Milton is now in the top 5 for strongest #hurricanes ever in the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean. Its pressure has now dropped below 900 mb with sustained wind at 180 mph. Prayers to everyone in the direct path. Stay with and depend on the… pic.twitter.com/1aS4AfdlLH — T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWX) October 8, 2024

Noah Bergren of Fox 35 Orlando explains in an X post that Milton is “nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth’s atmosphere over this ocean water can produce.”

8PM EDT: This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe you the storms small eye and intensity. 897mb pressure with 180 MPH max sustained winds and gusts 200+ MPH. This is now the 4th strongest hurricane ever recorded by pressure on… pic.twitter.com/QFdqFYFI7o — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) October 8, 2024

There is also Hurricane Leslie in the Atlantic Ocean. Thankfully, it is not expected to reach the Atlantic Coast.

❗️🌀🇺🇲 – For the first time on record, three hurricanes—Kirk, Leslie, and Milton—are active simultaneously in October, marking a peak in the 2024 hurricane season. Hurricane Milton is moving erratically across the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4… pic.twitter.com/MwSWXuXzqE — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 7, 2024

The phenomenon of three ultra-violent hurricanes just weeks before the presidential election has caused some folks, like Trump-supporting billionaire Grant Cardone, to wonder if there is something sinister afoot.

“Do you think Gov’t is using technology to manipulate weather patterns & storms?” he said on X.

I grew up on the Gulf of Mexico. Been watching storms since I was a young boy. I have NEVER seen a storm start here and go east. Do you think Gov’t is using technology to manipulate weather patterns & storms? pic.twitter.com/OIr3UughRZ — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) October 6, 2024

This is not a hyperbolic question. There are many reasons why a person (or a group of persons) who have the ability to do something like this would steer these tools of devastation at key electoral states like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and their neighbors.

Some of those reasons are discussed in an eye-opening interview Colonel Douglas MacGregor did with Dane Wigington of Geo-Engineering Watch.

Dane Wigington @RealGeoEngWatch explains to Col. Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor how Geoengineering may be just in Hurricans and Weather warfare. pic.twitter.com/hCi7ngm28k — Our Country Our Choice (@OCOCReport) October 6, 2024

Wigington says it is “undeniable” that these hurricanes have been manipulated with “atmospheric pressure zones” and other technology. He says they are part of a “weather warfare” program that the government began experimenting with in the 1940s under Project Cirrus.

The timing factor involved here cannot be overlooked either.

It’s no secret that Trump cannot win the presidency without Georgia and North Carolina, both of which have been trending “lean-Republican” instead of “reliably-Republican” in recent weeks, or so the pollsters tell us.

Hurricane Helene has devastated the towns of people who typically vote Republican. As noted by former Obama adviser David Axelrod on a recent podcast, that destruction is, at least in his eyes, more likely to suppress their turnout rate than liberal Democrats.

Obama strategist David Axelrod: Trump voters in North Carolina will have a hard time voting thanks to Helene. Prove him wrong. pic.twitter.com/DYdTdODpIb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 7, 2024

This again raises the question: have these storms been sent to intentionally decrease the Trump vote in these states?

Another possibility that cannot be discounted is that these hurricanes have been used to straight-up punish these people, who Barack Obama once infamously belittled as “clinging” to their “guns and religion.”

Said another way, the devastation wrought by these storms might just be a way to destroy their spirit and kick them while they are down as their country is taken away from them and given to hostile foreigners pouring in over the border.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocey hit the nail on the head when he asked White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre the following question somewhat related to that.

“The administration has money to send to Lebanon without Congress coming back but Congress does have to come back to approve money to send to people in North Carolina, do I have that right?” he asked.

Jean-Pierre stormed out of the room in anger just as he finished his question.

The media’s behavior in all this has been quite telling as well. They have seemingly been happy to run articles on how FEMA doesn’t have enough money for people in these states (when was the last time they did a report on whether the U.S. has enough money to keep sending “aid packages” to Israel and Ukraine?).

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg has told residents to stop trying to help their neighbors and just let federal officials handle it.

NEW: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tells Americans to stop using drones to help victims from Hurricane Helene. Buttigieg said people should rely on “emergency responders” instead. “Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts… pic.twitter.com/ozIUEpACyO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2024

It’s as if those who have the most power when it comes to actually assisting these communities want them to know they hate them.

The last thing worth mentioning is the undeniable spiritual aspect in all this.

In the days of Noah, when mankind was irredeemably sinful, God sent the Great Flood. They simply didn’t believe Noah when he surely told them this was going to happen if they didn’t amend their ways.

In our own time, the four sins that cry to heaven for vengeance (sodomy, willful murder (abortion), oppressing the poor, and paying unfair wages) are legalized not just in the West but especially the United States.

These sorts of destructive events, either carried out by wicked men manipulating creation and acting as God’s instruments or a natural result of our evil ways, are to be expected until we collectively do penance for our country’s sins.

The Catholic Church teaches that angels are entrusted with care of God’s creation — the stars, the sun, fire, the waters of the earth, etc. This is why the Church has prayers begging God to have mercy on mankind so he will prevent events like earthquakes, typhoons, and pestilence.

When Hurricane Irma hit Florida in 2017, former One Peter Five editor Steve Skojec published an article on this very topic.

“We turn to the power of intercessory prayer, imploring God, His angels and His saints to protect us from harmful weather and forces of nature,” he wrote.

He then shared the following prayer for averting tempests from the Old Roman Ritual. It is worth praying that again today as mankind continues to not turn its back on sin:

God, who are offended by our sins but appeased by our penances, may it please you to hear the entreaties of your people and to turn away the stripes that our transgressions rightly deserve. We beg you, Lord, to repel the wicked spirits from your family, and to ward off the destructive tempestuous winds. Almighty everlasting God, spare us in our anxiety and take pity on us in our abasement, so that after the lightning in the skies and the force of the storm have calmed, even the very threat of tempest may be an occasion for us to offer you praise. Lord Jesus, who uttered a word of command to the raging tempest of wind and sea and there came a great calm; hear the prayers of your family, and grant that by this sign of the holy cross all ferocity of the elements may abate. Almighty and merciful God, who heal us by your chastisement and save us by your forgiveness; grant that we, your suppliants, may be heartened and consoled by the tranquil weather we desire, and so may ever profit from your gracious favors; through Christ our Lord Amen.

Follow Stephen Stephen Kokx is a journalist for LifeSiteNews. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching, politics, and spirituality. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Francis Cardinal George. His essays have appeared in a variety of outlets, including Catholic Family News and CatholicVote.org. He is the author of St. Alphonsus for the 21st Century: A Handbook for Holiness.

