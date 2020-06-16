Is the US on the verge of a communist revolt?

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology Sign the petition here.

June 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Seattle was in mayhem last week as a six-block area was occupied by openly communist groups. The police were unwilling to enter the zone, and the Democratic governor was clueless. President Trump warned that he had to take action. Interestingly, we also learned last week that Heaven foretold there would be a communist takeover of America if Heaven’s warnings were not heeded. It seems that that is happening right before our very eyes.

At LifeSiteNews last week, writer Dr. Maike Hickson drew attention to a fascinating interview conducted in 1947 with the last remaining seer of Fatima, Sr. Lucia dos Santos. She was one of the three children of Fatima, Portugal who in 1917 saw the Mother of Christ and received secret messages from Our Lady. The truth of these apparitions was confirmed by a stupendous miracle witnessed by 70,000 people, and photographed and recorded in many newspapers, which involved the sun dancing in the sky.

Sr. Lucia told of how Our Lady had revealed to her that even the United States of America would be overcome by communism if Russia was not consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart by the pope in union with the world’s bishops.

Given what is happening in America right now and what communism is and its goals for America, the account from Sr. Lucia is truly remarkable.

Dr. Hickson wrote at LifeSiteNews of the interview conducted by the well respected American historian and author, William Thomas Walsh. In 1947, Professor Walsh authored a book about Fatima, titled Our Lady of Fatima, at the end of which he recounts an interview he conducted with Sister Lucia of Fatima the year before.

One of the messages of Fatima received by the children in 1917 pertains to the then-impending Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

“What Our Lady wants is that the Pope and all the bishops in the world shall consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart on one special day. If this is done, she will convert Russia and there will be peace. If it is not done, the errors of Russia will spread through every country in the world,” Lucia told Walsh.

“Does this mean,” Walsh then asked, “in your opinion, that every country, without exception, will be overcome by Communism?” And Sister Lucia answered: “Yes.”

The interpreter during the interview, allowing Walsh to converse with Sr. Lucia in her native Portuguese, was Father Manuel Rocha, who later revealed that Walsh had asked explicitly about the United States of America, adding: “And does that mean the United States of America, too?” Whereupon Sister Lucia responded once more: “Yes.”

That is to say, the seer of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, which have been approved by the Catholic Church, predicted that the United States, under certain conditions, would also be overcome by communism.

Dr. Hickson notes that in 1946, Lucia’s response might have sounded somewhat unrealistic, given that it was just after the end of the Second World War and the beginning of the Cold War.

But today we see revolutionary riots in many American cities.

To appreciate how much communism has affected and, some might say, overcome America, requires an appreciation for communism itself and its goals.

Communism is thought mainly to be an economic system competing with capitalism. However, when we really comprehend communism, the spread of Russia’s errors becomes recognizable.

The Naked Communist is the most concise and straightforward source outlining communist goals and ideology. It was written in 1962 by W. Cleon Skousen, a former FBI agent who used many original sources and the best intelligence of the FBI during its investigation of communist infiltration into the United States. He published in the book a list of 45 “current communist goals” that was also recorded in the Congressional Record in 1963. President Ronald Reagan commented on Skousen, saying: “No one is better qualified to discuss the threat to this nation from communism.”

A selection of the goals of communism listed by Skousen serve to illustrate its spread to all nations, especially America. You can find the full list in the Congressional Record (see Appendix, pp. A34–A35 of the House of Representatives of January 10, 1963).

Here are just a few of those goals:

Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States

Get control of the schools

Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda

Soften the curriculum

Get control of teachers’ associations

Put the party line in textbooks

At LifeSite last year, we reported on the case of Rebecca Friedrichs, who spent 28 years teaching in California public schools and was the lead plaintiff in Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, a 2016 Supreme Court case concerning forced union dues. She detailed how the California Teachers’ Association (CTA) and the National Education Association (NEA), which advocate and donate heavily to a wide range of left-wing causes including abortion and transgenderism, work with far-left groups such as the Women’s March, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network (GLSEN), and the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) to “push a radical sexual agenda onto our kids and to punish teachers, parents and students who dare to speak out against it.”

Friedrichs cites the case of Judy Bruns, a Christian teacher in Ohio who took the opportunity at an NEA representative meeting to ask whether the phrase “reproductive freedom” in the group’s resolutions included support for abortion up to delivery and/or partial-birth abortions. Bruns was “mocked and shunned” by the Ohio Education Association’s leaders but got the answer: “We have no restrictions (or limitations).”

Friedrichs also quoted a former teacher and executive director of Christian Educators Association International (CEAI), who she said did some detailed research showing nearly $800,000 of roughly $1 million in donations by the NEA to a 2014 PAC was directed to Planned Parenthood.

The Communist Goals also include:

Gain control of all student newspapers

Infiltrate the press

Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions

Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures

The whole reason we started LifeSiteNews nearly 25 years ago is that it seemed that almost all the mainstream media had a left-wing, anti-life, and anti-family bias. That situation has only gotten worse. Without Fox News, there wouldn’t be a mainstream conservative television media outlet at all in America.

The Communist Goals continue:

Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression

An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.”

Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”

How of us have gone to parks and museums only to be disgusted or at least confused by the ugliness of the so-called art — which, it often seems, our 3-year-old children could do a better job with.

But oh, if you were to breathe such a thought, you’d be labeled a Neanderthal and wholly unsophisticated for not seeing the “deep art” at play.

Other communist goals include:

Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press

Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV

Check, check. Been there, done that. We’re teaching pole-dancing to children now, and the majority of movies today would have been considered pornographic years ago.

Here is another goal of communism:

Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy”

We’ve gone so far in this direction that we’ve made counseling for those wishing to leave the homosexual lifestyle illegal!

And another goal:

Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion

There can be no more obvious implementation of this than what has been seen in the Catholic Church in the USA over the last half-century.

Listen to these other communist goals:

Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch”

Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis

Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state”

Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity, masturbation, and easy divorce

Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute “prejudices, mental blocks, and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents”

Infiltrate and gain control of more unions

Infiltrate and gain control of big business

There is so much here to unpack, but I wanted to draw attention to a couple of items that are particularly striking, given the mayhem we’re experiencing in America today. Listen to these two goals:

Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political or social problems

Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies

Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand [or treat].

And those two items together are what we’ve witnessed since the riots began with the excuse of the tragic death of George Floyd.

President Trump recently described the situation in America in an eye-opening manner, which exemplifies just how far these communist ideals have entered America, even with the collusion of state governors and mayors.

“They’re actually talking about not having a police force. Well, that’s not happening,” Trump said.

Believe it or not, while all this was going down, six city blocks were seized in Seattle, and a police station was forced to be abandoned. Leftist Governor Jay Inslee of Washington claimed he knew nothing about it.

So it definitely seems as though Our Lady of Fatima’s prophecy of the spreading of Russia’s errors — even in the United States — has come true. But we know that the solution Heaven proposed was the Consecration of Russia and also that that day is coming because she herself said it would be done. After that consecration comes, a never before experienced period of peace will happen. So there is hope in the not too distant future for peace, even though there may well be some tough times to go before we get there.

1. U.S. acceptance of coexistence as the only alternative to atomic war. 2. U.S. willingness to capitulate in preference to engaging in atomic war. 3. Develop the illusion that total disarmament [by] the United States would be a demonstration of moral strength. 4. Permit free trade between all nations regardless of Communist affiliation and regardless of whether or not items could be used for war. 5. Extension of long-term loans to Russia and Soviet satellites. 6. Provide American aid to all nations regardless of Communist domination. 7. Grant recognition of Red China. Admission of Red China to the U.N. 8. Set up East and West Germany as separate states in spite of Khrushchev’s promise in 1955 to settle the German question by free elections under supervision of the U.N. 9. Prolong the conferences to ban atomic tests because the United States has agreed to suspend tests as long as negotiations are in progress. 10. Allow all Soviet satellites individual representation in the U.N. 11. Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces. (Some Communist leaders believe the world can be taken over as easily by the U.N. as by Moscow. Sometimes these two centers compete with each other as they are now doing in the Congo.) 12. Resist any attempt to outlaw the Communist Party. 13. Do away with all loyalty oaths. 14. Continue giving Russia access to the U.S. Patent Office. 15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. 16. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights. 17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. 18. Gain control of all student newspapers. 19. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack.20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, and policymaking positions.

21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. 22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.” 23. Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.” 24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press. 25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. 26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.” 27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.” 28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.” (Remember these goals were published to expose them in 1958) Coincidence? 29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis. 30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.” 31. Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.” Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over. 32. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture — education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc. 33. Eliminate all laws or procedures, which interfere with the operation of the Communist apparatus. 34. Eliminate the House Committee on Un-American Activities. 35. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI. 36. Infiltrate and gain control of more unions. 37. Infiltrate and gain control of big business. 38. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand [or treat]. 39. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals. 40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. 41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents. 42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use [“]united force[”] to solve economic, political or social problems. 43. Overthrow all colonial governments before native populations are ready for self-government. 44. Internationalize the Panama Canal. 45. Repeal the Connally reservation so the United States cannot prevent the World Court from seizing jurisdiction [over domestic problems. Give the World Court jurisdiction] over nations and individuals alike.

