Is this massive religious organization unknowingly working to bring about the Antichrist?

We've seen 'everything you need to know about the Antichrist.' Now let's see how this major Hasidic group's goals and ideas line up frighteningly close to those of the Antichrist and what could hasten his coming.

(LifeSiteNews) — I recently did a three-part series about the Antichrist and what Catholic authorities tell us to expect from this terrifying figure of evil.

At the end of that series – when I talked about what these Catholic authorities say the Antichrist will do, and what will prepare the way for his coming – I mentioned that these are both uncomfortably close to what some Jewish authorities say about their long-awaited messiah (awaited in vain, of course), whom they call the Moshiach.

I also mentioned Chabad-Lubavitch – a particularly influential Hasidic Jewish organization, whose expectations and agenda are very close to what those Catholic authorities expect.

In that series on the Antichrist, we saw that the best Catholic theologians, saints, fathers and mystics basically agreed that the Antichrist would successfully deceive the Jewish people into accepting him as their Moshiach (or messiah).

Many thought that he would rebuild – or try to rebuild – the Jerusalem Temple as a way of accomplishing this deception.

They all thought that by the end of his reign, he would be imposing a bloody persecution of the Church and indeed of all religion, and requiring the whole world to worship him – as well as throwing off any pretense of being the Moshiach by that point.

These authorities thought that before this, he would first deceive the world and impose some other religious deception. After all, it doesn’t seem very likely that the Jewish people, most of whom are so opposed to the idea of a divine messiah, will jump straight to worshiping him as a god.

That’s why some of these great authorities said that he would not only rebuild the Temple, but would also restore and glorify the rites of the old Jewish religion, like animal sacrifice – and impose other rites like circumcision.

But some of these writers get even more specific and say that the religious deception brought by the Antichrist will be linked to the Jewish religion, rather than actually being the Jewish religion itself.

There’s a lot to unpack here, and I do it all on this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











