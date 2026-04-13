Is Trump trying to look like the Antichrist?

It’s seriously confusing when one day the White House publishes a beautiful statement to honor Saint Joseph, and the next day the president dishonors Almighty God.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Trump published – then deleted – an AI image of himself on Truth Social apparently as Our Lord Jesus Christ, laying shining hands on a man in a hospital bed with a halo – and that man, I have to say, looks a lot like Jeffrey Epstein.

In the background are a raft of American symbols – eagles, fighter jets, flag, Statue of Liberty – as well as a woman praying to the ball of light in Trump’s hand, and a soldier, a nurse and a man in a garbled Trump hat all looking adoringly at Trump.

In the sky behind him, eclipsing the sun, are some soldiers around a winged angel with horns.

Either someone has hacked into Trump‘s TruthSocial account or he is losing it… pic.twitter.com/vLhmHnLmG9 — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) April 13, 2026

READ: ‘Antichrist spirit’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump’s Jesus image as ‘more than blasphemy’

I mean, you can’t make this up. This is insane, and insanely blasphemous. Either someone has hacked into his Truth Social account, or he is losing it.

It came just 46 minutes after he posted a long, 300-word message on Truth Social slamming Leo XIV with a bunch of accusations – some of which are hard to deny, it’s true; but the whole thing is a little bit… unhinged.

Millions of Christians have supported Trump. Those Christians aren’t stupid. We know why they’ve supported him. XYZ good stuff.

It’s seriously confusing when one day the White House publishes a beautiful statement to honor Saint Joseph, and the next day the president dishonors Almighty God.

We’ve always known there were problems with Trump. At LifeSiteNews we have always called Trump out when we’ve needed to. But nobody could ignore or forget so many XYZ good things. What are good people supposed to do? Not be hopeful when XYZ good thing happens?

Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade.

He became the first sitting U.S. president to speak in person at the March for Life.

He reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy banning U.S. taxpayer funds from going to foreign NGOs that perform or promote abortions.

Trump issued the first-ever presidential proclamation/message on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. We also had with Trump the first Ave Maria sung from the White House.

He pardoned pro-life activists (including many Catholics) prosecuted under the FACE Act for peaceful prayer and protest at abortion facilities.

He defended the Little Sisters of the Poor (a Catholic religious order) against the Obama/Biden contraceptive mandate.

Trump appointed a historically high number of Catholics to top roles, including JD Vance (a Catholic convert) as Vice President, Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and others forming over one-third of the cabinet.

Supported faith-based school choice programs that benefit Catholic education.

Enforced the Hyde Amendment, defunded Planned Parenthood, and issued broad conscience protections for healthcare workers and pharmacists who object to abortion on religious grounds.

We did NOT ignore the good. But right now more and more people are starting to question the man who has been a symbol of hope for so many. And you can understand that too, as hard as it is to accept when the battle of good versus evil is already so intense.

But this is really starting to hurt. And Mr. President, we’re gravely concerned for the eternal destiny of your soul.

It’s breaking new ground – at least in recent decades – for a sitting U.S. president to be directly calling out a pope. The thrust of the message is that Trump “doesn’t want” Leo to be pope, because he disagrees with Trump’s foreign policy.

“I don’t want a Pope,” he says, “who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon”, or “who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela,” or who “criticizes the President of the United States” for doing, he says, what he was elected for.

Leo “was only put there by the Church,” Trump says, “because he was an American and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.” Wow.

But for now, let’s stick with the AI picture Trump posted.

READ: Did Tucker Carlson suggest Trump is the Antichrist?

This picture is outrageously irreverent and even blasphemous. Let me explain why.

Blasphemy is a sin against faith, and in a general sense it consists of thoughts, words or actions that are insulting to God himself, or to those things which are close to him (such as his mother, the saints, holy things, and so on).

St. Thomas Aquinas says that ascribing what is properly God’s to mere creatures like ourselves is also blasphemous – because it drags God down to our level, and treats him as if he were a creature like ourselves. In this case, it’s also basically idolatrous, at least in its tendency.

We saw the same thing in the Paris Olympics’ depiction of the Last Supper as a meeting of freaks and weirdos.

Blasphemy is a very great sin, a mortal sin, and one of the worst mortal sins possible. St. Thomas actually says that it’s worse than murder – because although murder causes a greater harm to another person in themselves, blasphemy itself is directly against God.

This kind of blasphemy – putting oneself in God’s place – is itself going to be a distinctive mark of the Antichrist. Now I’m not saying that Trump is the Antichrist, but he seems to be trying to make himself look like it. Here’s how St. Paul describes th Antichrist:

[T]he day of the Lord will not come unless the apostasy comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and is exalted above all that is called God, or that is worshipped, so that he sits in the temple of God and gives himself out as if he were God. (2 Thess. 2:3-4)

Our Lord seems to say the same thing in St. Matthew’s Gospel, when he speaks about it, and I quote:

[T]he abomination of desolation, which was spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place—let him who reads understand. (Matt. 24:15)

In the same chapter he says:

False christs and false prophets will arise, and will show great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect. (Matt. 24:23)

Catholic theologians and prophets all agree that the Antichrist will claim to be the true Messiah – and that he will be accepted as such by the Jewish people. He will try or succeed to rebuild the Jerusalem Temple – which Christian tradition has always considered to be intrinsically tied to a denial of Christ’s claims.

The rebuilt Temple, or some say Rome, will be the seat of the Antichrist’s worldwide rule, from which he will attack the Catholic Church, and then even the false religions.

So there’s no doubt, claiming to be Our Lord Jesus Christ, or putting oneself in his place, is a very, very grave sin.

Now I don’t want to just get into attacking Trump, but it has to be said that he and his entourage have a long history of blasphemous statements or actions like this.

Just a few days ago, on Easter Sunday, Trump posted another message on Truth Social, swearing and threatening “Hell” to the Iranians, and even saying “Praise be to Allah.” On Easter Sunday.

A few days before that, at an “Easter Lunch” – which was still in Holy Week, and closer to Passover than Easter, by the way – religious leaders around Trump compared him to Our Lord Jesus Christ. Paula White, the evangelical “pastor” who is in charge of the White House Faith Office, said this:

“Christian pastor” Paula White, President Trump’s spiritual advisor, compares Trump to Jesus. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/kiOw8r71Zi — AF Post (@AFpost) April 2, 2026

White had previously claimed that the White House was “holy ground” – because she had walked there – and that “to say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.” Don’t believe me? Take a listen:

Trump also compared himself to Our Lord, referring to Our Lord being acclaimed as a King on Palm Sunday, and the “No Kings” protests against him.

Trump Mocking Jesus Christ! This is real blasphemy. I see no outrage about this. pic.twitter.com/AY0tzkHHas — Faizaan Unscripted (@FaizUnscripted) April 2, 2026

Franklin Graham also read a prayer that presented Trump’s war with Iran as being God’s will, comparing it to what happened in the Book of Esther in the Old Testament.

Franklin Graham: “Let us pray… Father, you tell us in the Book of Esther that the Persians—the Iranians—were wanting to kill every Jew…and do it all in one day…” “Today, the Iranians—the wicked regime of this govt—wants to kill every Jew and destroy them with an atomic fire,… https://t.co/BHpjQJHPQy pic.twitter.com/kkArPcbkb0 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 2, 2026

By the way, Bishop Robert Barron was one of those in attendance at this event, and even actively participated in it – clapping, offering a prayer of his own, and raising his hand in blessing whilst Paula White was praying:

BREAKING 🇺🇸 Bishop Robert Barron has spoken out against criticism of his appearance at last week’s White House Easter Lunch: ‘In regard to the event at the White House, I had absolutely no control over what the other ministers said. My own contribution was focused on Jesus… pic.twitter.com/mi5BWm3LJI — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 6, 2026

Before all the changes with Vatican II, that last kind of participation was forbidden and would have been enough to make one suspect of heresy in canon law. Canon 2316 of the old code, go and check it out.

Graham himself also recently told Trump that his “soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God.” Why did he say that? Because Trump has been saying that he doesn’t think he’ll be going to heaven. Take a listen:

President Trump on going to heaven: “I hope I make it, but I doubt I will to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I’m, I’m not so sure.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/jCSAfqhLgU — AF Post (@AFpost) February 20, 2026

And he said, “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me in heaven” – a denial of the power of Christ – and saying that he is not “heaven-bound.”

President Donald Trump on his odds of getting into Heaven: “…I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me in Heaven…I’m not …Heaven-bound.” (2025)pic.twitter.com/8APHdsb9h2 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 31, 2026

Not being “heaven-bound” is a choice – a choice to reject Christ.

However, not being “heaven-bound” hasn’t stopped Trump claiming that he is “heaven sent.” In 2019, he shared a tweet which claimed just that.

Back in 2015, he went on record saying that he didn’t know if he had ever asked God for forgiveness, treating it as unnecessary and saying he doesn’t think God “comes into the picture.”

Again, this is just a denial of God’s sovereignty, his law, and the reality of sin and our need for forgiveness. It’s blasphemy.

But this is only one side of what we’re seeing emerging in the U.S. administration.

Last month, the White House officially removed Catholic convert Carrie Prejean Boller from her position on the administration’s Religious Liberty Commission – specifically for voicing her religious opposition to Zionism.

Not only that, but Ted Cruz and other MAGA pundits began attacking “Catholic Integralism,” presenting the Catholic doctrine of the social kingship of Christ as un-American, and the basis of a conspiracy to take over America. Jeremy Boreing, founder of the Daily Wire, also just released a video called “Is There a Catholic Plot to Overthrow the American Founding?” on this very topic, and even calling the implications of Christ’s social kingship “heresy.”

In February, Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War, invited evangelical Pastor Doug Wilson – who is on record stating that his ideal political state would outlaw Catholic processions and other public expressions of faith.

On the subject of Hegseth, this was the first year that the Pentagon held only a Protestant service for Good Friday. Previously, the Pentagon had also hosted a Catholic liturgy to mark this most important day in the Church’s year.

Hegseth is also on record expressing hope for the Jerusalem Temple to be rebuilt “soon”, calling it a “miracle.”

2018: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth talks about the ‘miracle’ of reconstructing the 3rd Temple of Solomon.

This is straight up blasphemy.pic.twitter.com/EI8YZMvnnd — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) March 4, 2026

READ: Bishop Strickland slams Trump over Easter threat against Iran that said ‘praise be to Allah’

Let’s hear St. Paul again: “… who opposes and is exalted above all that is called God, or that is worshipped, so that he sits in the temple of God and gives himself out as if he were God.” (2 Thess. 2:3-4)

Again, I’m not saying that Trump is the Antichrist – but that spirit is becoming more and more obvious in what he is saying and doing. And the temperature in America is definitely rising.

That’s why I need to end this video with an appeal to President Trump himself.

Mr. President, I have already made two videos specifically about your need to, yes, repent, and convert to the Catholic Church.

Whether you are “heaven sent” or not, you hold the highest position of authority in the United States, one of the most powerful nations in the world.

You hold that position because God allows it. “There is no power but from God,” St. Paul says. “and those that are, are ordained of God.” (Rm. 13:1-3)

But that doesn’t mean you can do anything you want, or that everything you do is right. It means that you too are subject to God and dependent on him, that you must govern in accordance with his law, and give to him what is his.

Mr. President, I’m calling on you to step up to the plate and be what God wants you to be.

And you can only do that by bending your knee to God, and to Jesus Christ the King.

I don’t know what hold the dark forces of this world have over you. You once spoke about wanting to take on the power of the globalists, and I told you that you would not be able to do that without Christ, the Mass, the sacraments and the Church.

But whether you are committing your blasphemies and governing as you are because you want to, or because you are being controlled, you are still a free man, with free will, and you can do what is right, and refuse to do what is wrong.

God has offered you a destiny and a power with your position as president. But you will never fulfill this destiny, nor reach the true place of rest in heaven, unless you enter the Catholic Church, and abide in Our Lord Jesus Christ – whom you mock by this blasphemous image.

We will not stop praying for you, for your safety and your conversion. We must now add reparation for your blasphemies too.

But while you still have time, God will not wait forever.

Christ is King. For LifeSiteNews, this is John-Henry Westen. May God bless you.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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