Isolation or hiding? Trudeau ‘working from home’ after alleged COVID exposure as truckers head for Canada’s capital 

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — As tens of thousands of a “small fringe minority” of truckers descend on the nation’s capital of Ottawa to protest Canada’s tyrannical so-called COVID-19 measures, Trudeau serendipitously went into “isolation” after being exposed, he said, to “COVID.”

“Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated,” Prime Minister and ex-drama teacher Justin Trudeau posted to Twitter this morning.

“I think what he means is he’s scared of the truckers and has gone into hiding,” commented ethics professor Dr. Julie Ponesse.

“Triple-vaccinated, not sick, feels fine, tests negative for the COVID virus, conveniently retreats home for the duration of a large protest in Ottawa against his policies,” mocked Ontario lawyer Ryan O’Connor.

O’Connor and Ponesse are certainly correct in questioning Trudeau’s statement, considering we are into the second year of his “two weeks to flatten the curve.” But one has to ask: does Trudeau not like being the target and scapegoat of the fracturing society he helped create?

No, that can’t be the case! Trudeau had no problem calling the truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy a “small, fringe minority” with “unacceptable views,” perplexingly labelling the unvaccinated as racists and sexists, and barring unvaccinated 12-year-olds from boarding planes, trains, and boats, so it would be ridiculous to assert that when Trudeau himself becomes the target of public anger and outrage he would flip-flop on his decidedly pro-scapegoating beliefs — right?

If there is one thing we all know, Trudeau has been the model of honesty and consistency, correct? Yes, while it’s true that he was caught donning “black-face” on three separate occasions, he reminded us that it is the unvaccinated that are racists, not him. How could he be racist? He has taken three COVID-19 injections!

The unvaccinated have to be the true misogynists as well, for, in solidarity with women, Trudeau uses the extremely eloquent term “peoplekind” so as not to offend half the population with the repugnant term “mankind.”

Now, one can also ask: should the government discriminate against people who choose to opt out of an experimental injection that has led to millions of injuries and thousands of deaths, even if the mandates cause a split society, skyrocketing inflation, and empty shelves? If I refer to the inerrant and infallible wisdom of our great Drama teacher in chief, the answer is unequivocally yes.

Of course, this post has been made in jest, as Trudeau’s actions have created a chasm in society that may take years, if not generations, to bridge. So-called COVID measures have caused irreparable harm to Canadian society, with surges in drug overdose deaths and suicidal ideation in children noticed in many jurisdictions across the nation. This is not even to mention the divisions among friends and families, the shuttering of small businesses, and the temporary closure of churches.

Trudeau has coerced all federal employees into taking the experimental shot. He has also pushed the jab on children as young as 5, despite the overtly pro-experimental injection World Health Organization admitting there is no long-term safety data for this age group. As well, he has left hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Canadians unemployed or underemployed for two years.

Just when enough has finally been enough, Trudeau crawls into his “home” to “isolate” for a disease he has been thrice “vaccinated” against.

But perhaps his cowardice is actually a good sign for Canadians, and not a cause for even more anger. In fact, this sudden bashfulness may be the fulfillment of one of the most famous quotes in political history, attributed (albeit without certainty), to Thomas Jefferson.

“When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

Follow Jack Jack Bingham is an addiction recovery advocate and author turned Catholic journalist and writer. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Laurentian University and currently resides in Western Canada with his wife and children.

