Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu calls Jesus a weakling — my rebuttal

(LifeSiteNews) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just made a false depiction of Jesus as a weakling in order to justify the US-Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran.

Quoting apostate Catholic Will Durant (who left the Church after being swept away by socialism, though he later repented on his deathbed), Netanyahu says: “History proves that unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan.”

The Israeli PM adds, “In this world It’s not enough to be moral. It’s not enough to be just, it’s not enough to be right… Because if you are not strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough. Evil will overcome good. Aggression will overcome moderation… So, you have no choice if you look at the world as it is today. You have to be blind not to see.”

The fake ‘Jesus’ Netanyahu depicts is not the Christ of history or the Gospels. (Although to be fair, it is the false milquetoast Christ painted by modernist bishops of our day – a fake Christ who never condemns sin, never speaks of hell, and never got angry and drove sinners out of the Temple with a whip after turning over their tables.

In reality, Jesus Christ is the Lion of Judah who said “I have not come to bring peace, but a sword” (Matthew 10:34). It was the real Jesus Christ, working through His Church, who inspired, blessed and empowered the Crusades to recapture the Holy Land from those who invaded it and forbade Catholic worship. It is ironic that the very Jesus that you depict as a weakling is the very Christ that caused the freedom of the Holy Land that permitted you to be there in the first place!

But, despite that fact, Jesus would still condemn your genocidal actions in Gaza. Not the work to secure your people after the horrific attack of October 7. But after that, your brutal revenge against innocents with indiscriminate slaughter – resulting in over 75,000 Palestinian deaths according to independent estimates – and then the displacement of two million people, completely destroying their homes, churches, hospitals, schools and infrastructure. That same Jesus requires justice and in His name His disciples teach what is Just War.

Your attempt to convince the Christian West into greater ruthlessness is disingenuous. You have set up a false dichotomy with your call to become like Genghis Khan or die. It is not a choice between suicidal weakness and unrestrained vengeance. Christianity offers the true third way: moral strength – the courage to use force when necessary, but always under the discipline of justice. Israel’s record in Gaza, measured by that standard, falls gravely short – and using the same grounds for demanding the crushing of Iran should make all Christians question.

So, no, Mr. Netanyahu, Jesus Christ is not a weakling. He is the Christ that the Jewish people, whom you claim to represent, will one day come to recognize as their true Messiah, repenting for their ancestors who failed to see the ‘Holy One of Israel’ and the true ‘King of the Jews’ (Zechariah 12:10, Revelations 1:7). Jesus is the fulfillment of the promises to David that his kingdom would never end – because indeed Christ is King!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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