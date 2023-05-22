Italian PM Meloni slams Trudeau as ‘victim of fake news’ over LGBT criticism

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned Canada into an international “canary in the coal mine” cautionary tale in less than a decade, with his international virtue-signalling—frequently accompanied by full costume—turning the country into a laughingstock amongst more serious nations. Canada’s fixation with abortion, euthanasia, and the LGBT agenda at home and abroad has come to define our approach to international relations—and worse, Trudeau frequently takes the opportunity to berate other world leaders for holding different positions.

While he has attacked the Conservative Party for appearing insufficiently enthusiastic during portions of President Joe Biden’s parliamentary address recently, Trudeau appeared to forget that he had made use of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit in 2019 to express his concern over American “backsliding on the abortion issue.” Last year, he also took the extraordinary step of weighing in on a judicial decision of another nation, calling the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade “horrific” and stating that “my heart goes out to the millions of American women…I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

Trudeau once again took on the role of progressive heckler in a recent meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Unsurprisingly, Trudeau wasn’t happy with Meloni, who stated her support for socially conservative values in no uncertain terms in a speech that went viral last year: “Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death.” She ends by quoting G.K. Chesterton: “Chesterton wrote more than a century ago: ‘Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.’ That time has arrived. We are ready. Thank you.”

“Obviously, Canada is concerned about some of the [positions] that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights,” Trudeau stated at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Meloni. “But I look forward to talking with you about that.” He was likely alone in that sentiment—according to press reports, Meloni looked “visibly annoyed” by Trudeau’s words, twiddling her thumbs and listening in silence. The Canadian government’s official press release on their ensuing conversation stated that: “The leaders also exchanged views on the importance of protecting and defending human rights, including the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people.”

That is not how the Italian prime minister characterized the meeting. Meloni has been resolute in her defense of childhood and her opposition to sex changes for children, as well as her support of female-only spaces and the natural family, with her government recently ordering city halls to stop automatically registering both partners of same-sex couples as “parents” of new children in order to limit recognition of inherent parental rights to biological parents.

When asked about Trudeau’s remarks, Meloni stated that her Canadian counterpart had fallen “victim [to] fake news” and that his characterization “doesn’t correspond to reality.” She also noted that his comments were “a bit rash.”

Meloni noted in a March interview that “being a man or a woman is rooted in who we are, and cannot be changed.” To Justin Trudeau, this truth must be challenged by his ideology—as he represents Canadians on the world stage. One of his key priorities is the promotion of abortion, gender ideology, and the LGBT agenda, and he is perfectly willing to lecture a foreign leader—and a woman, at that—on what she is getting wrong in order to make his point. Because his view—which he articulated on Twitter that same month—is quite different: “[W]ith a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women.”

They’re not. But the Canadian prime minister is happy to tell female foreign leaders that they are.

