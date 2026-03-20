It’s an exciting time to be a Traditional Catholic in US politics: here’s why

With 'Christ is King' as their rallying cry, more and more Catholics are starting to see that they don’t need to partner with evangelical Protestants and others to accomplish their goals.

(LifeSiteNews) — The recent Catholics for Catholics event in Washington D.C. was much more than a simple gathering of followers of Jesus Christ. It was an act of defiance to a decades-old pro-Zionist political alliance that for too long has treated Catholics as its footstool.

Last weekend, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz promoted a vicious article on his social media account attacking Catholics of all stripes — Latin Mass attendees, mainstream conservatives, and the like.

Since then, influencers like James Lindsay and Eric Metaxas have used their public platforms to argue that Traditional Catholics who support “integralism” are un-American.

Integralism, it should be noted, is the principle that the state should be subordinated to the moral teachings of the Catholic faith and that it should give honor to Jesus Christ. Pope Pius XI spoke of this in his 1925 encyclical Quas Primas.

“When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony,” His Holiness affirmed.

Metaxas and his allies seem intent on pressuring Catholics in the political arena to denounce the more “radical” members of the Church. This seems to be on purpose so that Cruz, who will undoubtedly run as the Zionist candidate for president in 2028, will have a wedge issue against JD Vance, who is close friends with some of the intellectuals mentioned in the article Cruz shared on X.

READ: Ted Cruz doubles down after backlash for sharing article that attacked Traditional Catholics

To ratchet up the pressure, Michael Knowles — who used to co-host a podcast with Ted Cruz several years ago — appeared at a Heritage Foundation event in Washington D.C. this week. Knowles, who like Cruz is a Zionist, told host Jay Richards that the American Founding was a quasi-Thomistic event and that the Catholic faith is entirely compatible with the U.S. Constitution. Knowles’ event seemed to be purposefully timed in order to draw headlines away from the Catholics for Catholics gala Thursday night.

During the lead up to the gala, Metaxas complained on social media about its intent, even warning General Mike Flynn, who has worked with Catholics for Catholics since its inception, and Daily Wire host Matt Walsh to not appear.

“General Flynn and Matt Walsh have GOT to be told they are being used to divide Christians and the GOP … Every serious Catholic I know KNOWS affiliating with Candace et al. is evil. Be ye not deceived,” he said.

Metaxas was primarily irritated by the fact that Candace Owens as well as Carrie Prejean Boller were set to speak at the event, which they ended up doing. Their remarks are now going viral on social media.

What all of this points to is that conservative and Traditional-minded Catholics in the U.S. are becoming aware of their political strength. They are starting to recognize that they don’t need to partner with evangelical Protestants and others to accomplish their goals.

Moreover, they are clearly becoming fed up with influence that Jewish groups like AIPAC and their evangelical Zionist lapdogs have over U.S. politics, as this is resulting in Catholics being pressured to hold back on teaching the truths of the faith.

With “Christ is King” as their rallying cry, more and more Catholics are starting to see that they must divorce themselves from the prevailing political coalition on the right and create something new. What that looks like, who its leaders will be, and what its core messaging will sound like is beginning to emerge. It is an exciting time to be an American Catholic.

Share









