It’s clear: YouTube and Big Tech hate not only LifeSiteNews. They hate you

February 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Early this morning, the unthinkable (but expected) happened: Without warning or explanation, YouTube permanently shut down LifeSiteNews’ account, removing video reports numbering in the tens of thousands of hours of pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom Christian news coverage, leaving our 300,000 YouTube followers in the lurch.

This is no longer a game of trying to play by the Tech Titans’ arbitrary, leftist, virtue-signaling rules. We are in a war waged by left-wing liberals seeking to annihilate all conservative voices.

It’s crystal clear: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the others have now fully weaponized their platforms against conservatives in general and orthodox Christians in particular.

Emboldened by the advent of the Biden-Harris regime’s takeover of the White House, social media has ramped up its fascist silencing tactics.

Beginning last month, conservative-friendly app Parler was dropped by all vendors and now no longer exists; President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deleted, despite having 80 million followers; Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that publishing giant Simon & Schuster canceled his book contract; and Facebook removed the “Walk Away” campaign — composed of half a million former Democrat voters — destroying access to hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos.

By last fall, YouTube reportedly had already removed over 200,000 videos that it had deemed to offer “misinformation” regarding COVID-19 because the video content went against the officially sanctioned government narrative.

Forbes additionally reported in October:

Facebook and Instagram banned anti-vaccination ads Tuesday, building on earlier steps to cut down on coronavirus misinformation in groups and pages. Twitter banned Covid-19 misinformation back in March. Pinterest, which has had strict policies on medical misinformation for years, reportedly blocks coronavirus searches, directing users to a page containing information from the World Health Organisation.

Facebook has gone so far as to repeatedly censor a painting of Santa kneeling before the infant Jesus’ crib, warning its users that the image “may show violent or graphic content.”

Two weeks ago, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent out a tweet decrying YouTube’s heavy-handed censoring tactics:

Social media censorship just ratcheted up to a new level. Google’s YouTube removed two videos of doctors testifying under oath at my US Senate hearing on early treatment of COVID. Another body blow to freedom of speech and expression. Very sad and scary. Where does this end?

In a subsequent tweet, Johnson added that “the ‘doctors’ at Google know more about practicing medicine than heroic doctors who have the courage and compassion to actually treat COVID patients.”

Apparently, the “doctors” at Google know more about practicing medicine than heroic doctors who have the courage and compassion to actually treat COVID patients and save lives. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 28, 2021

If you are a conservative Christian, the tech giants hate you and want to eradicate you. They clearly think that you shouldn’t exist. You are being driven out of the modern public square, the internet, where only liberal voices are permitted to speak.

They hate you in the same way that Washington, D.C.’s powerful liberal elites hate you, because you resist their quest to control your life and your family.

They hate you because you believe abortion is not “reproductive health” but a form of murder, of infanticide. They hate you because you reject sodomy, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, the deconstruction of the family, and the indoctrination of your children with their hideous, anti-life, anti-human dignity, anti-God, leftist ideology.

My LifeSiteNews colleague, Jim Hale, did not mince words this morning:

We had already started self-censoring, just like oppressed people in the Soviet Union had to do. YouTube is part of the police state we live in, and nothing more than a state-run propaganda tool, because like every totalitarian dictatorship, they fear their people the most and they don’t want their people to know that they are lying to them.

Thankfully, we have backups of all our videos, but this means hundreds of thousands of people have lost access to our truth-telling content.

