‘It’s evil’: Why we can’t accept vaccine passports

April 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Mat Staver is a senior pastor, as well as the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian, pro-life organization that seeks to uphold religious freedom and a Biblical worldview. He explains on my podcast today the moral problems with the COVID vaccine and proposed mandatory vaccine passports.

“There’s serious concerns, not only with the very essence of some of these experimental vaccines — and they’re still, by the way, as you know, in the experimental phase — but also with their use of aborted fetuses, cells, and tissue in their development and in some cases in their implementation.”

“I’m really distressed, frankly, about some leaders, Protestant and Catholic, … that have come out. And they essentially said, oh, there’s no big deal. This is a remote evil. Well, it’s an evil!”

He further explained that Christians cannot accept mandatory COVID-19 vaccine passports.

“This is unacceptable. It is immoral, and we cannot accept this as the new normal. We are very much pushing back against these mandatory vaccine passports.”

He said that “what we cannot do is sacrifice freedom for some supposed safety and security. It’s never worked out well in the past for any generation or any society. These vaccine passports and the tracking and tracing apps are more about collecting data and controlling than they are about dealing with any kind of disease or virus.”

Mat and I also spoke about the possibility of the Biden regime expanding the Supreme Court as well as the connections Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra, the pro-abortion head of the Health and Human Services department, have to Planned Parenthood. Be sure to tune in.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].