‘It’s evil’: Why we can’t accept vaccine passports

'This is unacceptable. It is immoral, and we cannot accept this as the new normal,' the head of Liberty Counsel said today.
Fri Apr 23, 2021 - 4:21 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
April 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Mat Staver is a senior pastor, as well as the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian, pro-life organization that seeks to uphold religious freedom and a Biblical worldview. He explains on my podcast today the moral problems with the COVID vaccine and proposed mandatory vaccine passports.

“There’s serious concerns, not only with the very essence of some of these experimental vaccines — and they’re still, by the way, as you know, in the experimental phase — but also with their use of aborted fetuses, cells, and tissue in their development and in some cases in their implementation.”

“I’m really distressed, frankly, about some leaders, Protestant and Catholic, … that have come out. And they essentially said, oh, there’s no big deal. This is a remote evil. Well, it’s an evil!”

He further explained that Christians cannot accept mandatory COVID-19 vaccine passports.

“This is unacceptable. It is immoral, and we cannot accept this as the new normal. We are very much pushing back against these mandatory vaccine passports.”

He said that “what we cannot do is sacrifice freedom for some supposed safety and security. It’s never worked out well in the past for any generation or any society. These vaccine passports and the tracking and tracing apps are more about collecting data and controlling than they are about dealing with any kind of disease or virus.”

Mat and I also spoke about the possibility of the Biden regime expanding the Supreme Court as well as the connections Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra, the pro-abortion head of the Health and Human Services department, have to Planned Parenthood. Be sure to tune in. 

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.