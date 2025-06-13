It’s time to renew our mission for the truth under Pope Leo XIV

Our mission is more vital now than ever. We are dedicated in our reporting to boldly stand for life, faith, family, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) Dear reader,

The Lord be with you! This is Deacon Keith Fournier, senior counsel and co-chaplain at LifeSiteNews. I am filled with joyful hope as we experience the leadership of Pope Leo XIV.

His homilies, prayers, catechetical teachings, and beautiful words to the faithful worldwide show us that the Church, the Mystical Body of Jesus Christ, is being led by a successor of St. Peter who deeply loves the Lord and fully defends the deposit of faith.

This is not just a moment of change; it’s a renewed invitation to deepen our own faith and commitment to the teachings of the Church, and to be missionaries.

This mission is more vital now than ever, and it is where LifeSiteNews plays a crucial role. We are dedicated, in our reporting, to boldly stand for Life, Faith, Family and Freedom.

Yes, I Want To Stand With LifeSiteNews In This Mission

LifeSiteNews has been a beacon of hope for millions, delivering trustworthy news and insights in the areas of life, faith, family and freedom. We are committed to integrity, clarity, and offering a respectful tone in our reporting.

As we embark on an exciting new chapter under Pope Leo XIV, we are called to understand, embrace, and live the truth. Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

With this new pontificate, we are deeply aware of our obligation to proclaim the truth boldly yet lovingly, as reflected in the words of our editor-in-chief, John-Henry Westen, in his editorial, “Toward a More Excellent Way: Speaking the Truth in Charity.”

In order to more fully expand our capacity and our mission, we are now undergoing a transformative redesign of our website. This revamped platform will enhance user experience, allowing our community to easily access the vital content that matters most – tailored to your individual interest and needs.

We need your prayers, and your financial support, to do so.

God bless,

Deacon Keith Fournier

Senior Counsel

LifeSiteNews

If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

