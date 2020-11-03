It’s your time, America, to stand up and be counted

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — My dear brothers and sisters in America: Your time has arrived. It’s time to stand up and be counted. You have to vote, not only for yourself but for all your brothers and sisters around the world.

This election is the most important of our lifetimes, and that is true of all the world.

Tuesday, November 3rd, decides the future of the planet — not only for America. Take a stand for life, for family, and for faith. Find your polling place and vote!

Take this seriously. Don’t put it off. The stakes are too high. You will remember this day for the rest of your life. Make the effort now. Call, text, email your friends and family and urge them to vote pro-life.

There is no issue that can remotely compare to the intentional murder of a million American innocent unborn children every year. This election is a choice between life and death, freedom and tyranny, freedom of religion and religious oppression.

The lives of literally millions of unborn children are on the line. Vote pro-life!

If there are some who need more convincing: Check out our LifeSiteNews Voter’s Guides in English and Spanish.

Do your duty for God, faith, and country. Vote for life.

This is your hour, America. Make it count for yourselves and for your children. We have prayed earnestly for God’s will to be done in this election, and therefore he needs His children to do their part — and that is you. We are all counting on you.