It’s your time, America, to stand up and be counted

‘The lives of literally millions of unborn children are on the line. Vote pro-life!’
Tue Nov 3, 2020 - 10:44 am EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — My dear brothers and sisters in America: Your time has arrived. It’s time to stand up and be counted. You have to vote, not only for yourself but for all your brothers and sisters around the world.

This election is the most important of our lifetimes, and that is true of all the world.

Tuesday, November 3rd, decides the future of the planet — not only for America. Take a stand for life, for family, and for faith. Find your polling place and vote!

Take this seriously. Don’t put it off. The stakes are too high. You will remember this day for the rest of your life. Make the effort now. Call, text, email your friends and family and urge them to vote pro-life.

There is no issue that can remotely compare to the intentional murder of a million American innocent unborn children every year. This election is a choice between life and death, freedom and tyranny, freedom of religion and religious oppression.

The lives of literally millions of unborn children are on the line. Vote pro-life!

If there are some who need more convincing: Check out our LifeSiteNews Voter’s Guides in English and Spanish.

Do your duty for God, faith, and country. Vote for life.

This is your hour, America. Make it count for yourselves and for your children. We have prayed earnestly for God’s will to be done in this election, and therefore he needs His children to do their part — and that is you. We are all counting on you.

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.