IVF baby aborted after couple claims surrogate was drinking alcohol

The case of a couple who demanded their surrogate abort the baby at 20 weeks, citing contractual violations over allegedly drinking alcohol, highlights the evil of surrogacy and the commodification of children.

(LifeSiteNews) — Abortion and euthanasia are in the headlines daily of late, and so anybody unaware of how far the Culture of Death has advanced must, at this point, be living under a rock.

Despite that, stories can still occasionally sicken (although not shock) me. Headlines such as this one, published by the Daily Mail on October 24: “I caught our surrogate drinking alcohol and made her abort the baby.” It is all of the selfishness of our culture wrapped into a single, ugly story.

The opening sentences alone are revelatory: “Like an increasing number of Americans, Marty and Melinda Rangers’ busy careers made it difficult for them to start a family. But after making a small fortune in the real estate business and retiring early, the couple moved to the Caribbean where they finally felt ready to bring new life into the world.” Of course, their “busy careers” didn’t make it “difficult for them to start a family.” Their priorities did.

READ: Devastating new national TV commercial: ‘Horror of Kamala’ vividly shows the carnage of abortion

And so, they decided to “opt for surrogacy” – that is, rent a woman to gestate a child in after hiring a doctor to “create” their children in petri dishes. According to the Mail, Marty and Melinda hired a young woman from a surrogacy agency in California after hundreds of hours of research. “From there, both parties went through a psychological screening and the surrogate passed a medical check. Then the couple’s embryo was transferred to the surrogate by an IVF clinic.”

It was a pricey process. The surrogate got $65,000, the agency got $30,000, and a legal firm that drafted their lengthy contract got $5,000. And then, the baby got killed.

The contract included a prohibition on drugs and alcohol, a ban on leaving the country for the duration of the pregnancy and the state for the third trimester, and the surrogate had to get prior approval to have sex with anyone. Three-and-a-half months into the pregnancy, Melinda found that the young woman they had rented had allegedly consumed alcohol after checking her social media. The woman assured them that it was not a shot of alcohol in the photo, but water.

But according to Marty: “After much deliberation, we decided the best thing to do would be to terminate our baby at 20 weeks.” They demanded that the young woman procure a late-term abortion for “breach of contract,” and she did. “Luckily our surrogate was communicative and respected our wishes and we just left it there,” said Marty, which is true if “it” was “our child” and “there” was “in a trash can in pieces.” What a short, tragic life: created in a petri dish, inserted into the womb, and then violently removed from the womb by an abortionist.

To be clear: abortion at 20 weeks involves either inducing labor so the baby dies because it cannot survive outside the womb, or dilatation and evacuation, a gruesome surgical technique which involves crushing the baby’s skull, dismembering the baby’s body, and piecing her back together on a tray like a bloody jigsaw puzzle to ensure that all of the pieces have been successfully removed from the womb.

Marty and Melinda, however, went on to spend another $300,000 to rent surrogates and purchase a son and a daughter; they called their final surrogacy experience “magical.”

READ: UK birth rate collapses to 1.44 children per woman, lowest since records began

Everything about this is vile. Surrogacy, as even the European Court of Human Rights notes, is a form of human trafficking (try reading through those contract details without your skin crawling). This is a real-world “Handmaid’s Tale” scenario that allows the wealthy to rent the bodies of low-income women to gestate their artificially created children, who have the bond with their birth mother broken immediately after being born.

And “abortion clauses” in surrogacy contracts are common. In fact, the “conservative” commentator Dave Rubin and his gay partner put such a clause in the contract with their own surrogate, demanding that she abort the child if a severe disability was discovered. They weren’t purchasing a disabled child, you see. That is not the product they ordered. And if you don’t get the product you ordered, you can always return to sender.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











