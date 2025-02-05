IVF has serious emotional consequences for parents and everyone else involved

(LifeSiteNews) — Supposedly pro-life political people have come out strongly in favor of IVF because it makes babies, and we need babies. Babies are good, right? Yes. No matter how a baby comes about, every baby is a gift from God. No matter the circumstance of conception, even IVF, every baby’s soul is directly created by God at the moment of conception. But there is more to the IVF issue than that, including serious problems that many do not want to confront.

I will not address the moral evil or physical harms that IVF causes to mothers and to the children who come to birth from it. You can find many articles explaining why and how IVF is intrinsically evil and the biological harms it causes. I am, instead, going to raise some questions about how IVF affects all of us.

First the situation. Out of almost two million embryos frozen in one ten-year period, only about a third were implanted, leaving over a million embryos in suspended animation. There are still over a million frozen. Couples have a decision to make: should they give their embryos to research? Discard them? Donate them to another woman? Or just leave them in cold storage in case they are wanted later? Just listing these options gives us chills.

Most parents put off the decision. Even after they have all the children they want, half of parents don’t make a final decision about their embryos. They are conflicted. That fact tells us something. It reflects a deep reality that they avoid as much as they can, even as they, and we, rejoice in the children that God allows to come through the immoral IVF process. Deep down, we know that the embryos are children also.

We all know of some. The parents know. The grandparents know. Relatives and friends know. The birth of the child brings great joy, and it should. But every time we see that child, we are reminded of his or her silent, frozen brothers and sisters. How does this awareness affect us? How does it affect our relationships?

First, the parents, even as they are exhausted by the process, are profoundly affected by it. Remember, the child born has been selected and often genetically screened. A technician selects six to eight “good” eggs out of 20 or so. They are inseminated, and the resulting embryos are actually graded and also screened for sex. The child is thus a choice and a product. The child is not only a unique person to be welcomed, he or she is also a reflection of the parents’ preference and the result of technology. A project and a product. He or she is given permission to exist.

Thinking of the child as a project doesn’t go away. Over-parenting, hyper care, and high expectations can follow. Performance anxiety, perfectionism, and doubt. And the question lingers – what if? What if we had chosen the other sex? A different embryo? The child was an option among several, and an alternate child can be imagined. Because that alternate actually exists. What does this fact do to parents’ psyches? To the child’s own awareness later? To siblings’ awareness? How do the grandparents relate to the parents? How do they ignore the other grandchildren, the ones in suspended animation? How does extended family?