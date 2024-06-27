J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prophecy of coming AI tyranny uncovered

I’m joined on The John-Henry Westen Show by Paul List, who explains how J.R.R. Tolkien predicted the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the deeply Catholic mythology within his world-famous 'The Lord of the Rings' series.

(LifeSiteNews) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic trilogy The Lord of the Rings contains a terrifying hidden prophecy of a coming anti-human AI dictatorship, in which only the Catholic Church can give us the weapons we need to save Western Civilization.

I’m joined on The John-Henry Westen Show by Paul List, the co-author of Mount Doom: The Prophecy of Tolkien Revealed. He explains how Tolkien predicted the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the deeply Catholic mythology within his world-famous The Lord of the Rings series.

List said that Tolkien, as a leading philologist at the time, “was recruited by the British government to be a member of a 50-person core code breakers called the ‘government code and cypher school,’” a group tasked with cracking the encryption method of the Nazis.

In this role, Tolkien worked with Alan Turing, the man who invented the first computer and helped crack the Nazis’ encoded messages, which helped the Allies defeat the Axis powers during World War II.

List said Tolkien saw that this new invention would turn into what we know as AI today, and that some would attempt to replace the human mind with an artificial mind. He explained that Turing’s ultimate goal was to create a machine that could house the soul of his dead best friend, to whom Turing was homosexually attracted to.

READ: Is AI a demonic, transhumanist Trojan horse?

“Tolkien, being a deeply devout Catholic, knew that this was a very, very bad road, slippery slope to go down, and then he got out and got back to his writing of The Lord of the Rings, which is a prophecy.”

According to List, the one Ring represents “binary code” (1 and 0) used in computers, and the ring “goes on your finger, and it’s digital.” The word digital comes from the Latin digitus, which means finger.

List said that Tolkien foresaw mankind ultimately setting “ourselves up as God, we would make a machine in our image that we would ultimately worship as God.”

The devil ultimately wants us to live in virtual reality and worship him in the form of a machine, List said.

“And make no mistake, I’m very certain that AI is the biblical beast,” List said. “And it will own us, and it’s going to be able to predict, with statistical probabilities, our every action within a couple of percentage points, and it’ll know everything, and it will control everything.”

Tolkien “saw that very, very clearly, and we can see it all unfolding,” the author stated.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











