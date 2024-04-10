Japanese publisher of book against gender ideology refuses to be intimidated by LGBT activists

(LifeSiteNews) — As the transgender consensus collapses, trans activists are amping up their censorious tactics in a desperate attempt to shore up their tattered narrative. As I noted earlier in this space, the Cass Report, just published by the UK’s NHS, has demolished the flimsy foundations of so-called “gender medicine.” The WPATH files earlier this year revealed that many of the doctors pushing these interventions knew that the evidence was faulty or flawed. In my view, the medical professionals who perpetrated this scandal should be prosecuted.

One of the books that sounded the alarm on the transgender medical complex was Abigail Shrier’s 2020 Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. I interviewed her about the book at the time; the book itself became a story as Shrier faced censorship and trans activists tried to suppress the book. The American Booksellers Association actually released an apology for including the book in promotional shipments, and Shrier was viciously smeared for laying out facts that one can now read in the pages of the New York Times. She has not, to my knowledge, received an apology for any of this.

Indeed, trans activists are still trying to prevent Irreversible Damage from being published. Sankei Shimbun Publications Inc. in Japan, which is planning to publish a Japanese translation of Shrier’s book, recently received threats of arson against bookstores willing to carry it unless the publishing house reversed course and canceled publication. The email missive insisted that the book would cause discrimination against “transgender people.”

READ: Mayo Clinic study on damage from puberty blockers included ‘transgender’ two-year-old

Threats have worked before—Irreversible Damage was initially going to be published in Japan in December by Kadowaka Corp, but it was pulled over a fierce backlash spearheaded by trans activists. Kadowaka had been planning to publish the book under the title That Child Also Became Transgender: The Tragedy of the Gender Transition Boom Spreading on Social Media. The planned publication was canceled just before its scheduled release.

Sankei Shimbun, however, has decided to go forward with publication. The company filed a police report alleging forcible obstruction of business, and released a statement: “To threaten bookstores, where many people gather, is an unforgiveable act. We will publish the book and not bow to this malicious pressure.”

As the evidence against the transgender medical complex mounts, I suspect that threats and attempts at censorship will become less and less effective. It is one thing to dismiss Abigial Shrier; it is quite another to insist that her position on “gender care,” which is also held, for the most part, by the UK’s National Health Service and the medical establishments of several European countries, is “hateful” or prone to cause “discrimination.” In fact, anyone who has bothered to read Shrier’s book knows that it was written in defense of gender-confused girls. Those attempting to silence critics of “gender medicine” must be realizing that their violence-enforced narrative is unraveling—and that, when it does, society will recognize that they played a role protecting and normalizing an industry responsible for the destruction of thousands of young people.

READ: MIT, Harvard professors slam pro-LGBT phrase ‘sex assigned at birth’ in New York Times column

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











