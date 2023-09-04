Jason Jones says anti-human ‘climate cult’ responsible for hundreds of deaths in Maui fires

Jason Jones joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the terrible tragedy in Maui and how his organization is helping.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Maui fires are one of the worst tragedies in American history, and authorities completely failed in their response to the catastrophe, which likely caused many deaths.

To discuss the terrible Maui wildfires and the reasons behind them, Jason Jones joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. Jones is a Catholic humanitarian and filmmaker who lived in Hawaii for many years and is currently helping families in Maui through his charitable organization.

There has been much speculation about the failures of public authorities in responding to the fires in Hawaii. Was it really just incompetence, or was there a larger conspiracy behind it? Jones discussed the possibility of the wildfires being a part of a nefarious “land grab operation” and how the “climate cult” made things much worse.

READ: Were the Maui wildfires the result of an intentional land grab operation?

“At the very least, we have a bureaucratic blunder, and we have social justice, virtue signaling, and the climate lobby, the green lobby, effectively stopping progress,” the Catholic philanthropist said.

“People are arguing that this is a massive land grab, which I’m fully open to the possibility of that,” he stated.

Jones also pointed out that even though this is one of the biggest disasters in American history, where hundreds died, and a town was almost completely wiped out, the mainstream media is not covering this incident as thoroughly as it should, fueling theories that there might indeed be a larger conspiracy behind it.

“You have a school now where all the teachers, the principal, and all the students are homeless,” the filmmaker noted. “How is this not the biggest news story?”

“And it’s by design trying not to foment empathy for the people left behind who are about to have their homes poached from them,” Jones said.

Jones slammed the ideology of the alarmist “climate cult,” which led the authorities to turn off the water supply to many houses, making it impossible to put out the fires.

“[It] is a catastrophe caused by ideology, and it is the ideology of the climate cult,” the Catholic humanitarian told me. “And children are dead. Fathers are dead, families are dead. A town is gone because of a climate cult, an anti-human climate cult. And that’s the truth.”

“And you have large conglomerates swooping in like vultures trying to buy up the land before they’ve even found their children’s bodies.”

Jones’ organization The Vulnerable People Project is working with Epic Ministries and the Knights of Columbus to build “pop-up” schools and pay for the funerals of the victims of the wildfires.

“We’re going to be paying for funerals at this point, and we’re going to be paying for Catholic education,” he said. “So we’re going to create up a structure of a scholarship fund.”

Jones recalled that “one thing the sign of hope is this Catholic Church was left unscathed” by the fires in the middle of Lahaina while most other buildings in the town were destroyed.

You can help to fund Catholic education and the funerals of those who died in the Maui wildfires by donating to The Vulnerable People Project through Life Funder.

