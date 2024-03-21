Javier Milei is using his bully pulpit to fight LGBT ideology and abortion in Argentina

To the horror of progressive activists, Argentine President Javier Milei has banned the use of so-called 'gender-inclusive language' in government documents and has not abandoned his pro-life views.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elections matter. The example of Argentina proves it.

Successive administrations had run the country into the ground, both economically and – with the legalization of abortion – morally. Then, libertarian pro-life presidential candidate Javier Milei was elected. He was sworn in on December 10. Unlike politicians who insist that their tenures will bring only prosperity and sunny ways, Milei warned Argentines from the outset that economic shock therapy would be necessary; time will tell if his ambitious policies are effective, but there are positive indications.

But just as importantly, Milei has used his bully pulpit to take a firm stand against LGBT ideology and abortion. To the horror of progressive activists, he began by banning the use of so-called “gender-inclusive language” in government documents last month, prohibiting “inclusive language and everything related to the gender perspective throughout the national public administration.” As CNN reported:

Spanish is a gender-defined language where most nouns are given a masculine “o” ending or a feminine “a” ending. In an effort to create gender-inclusive language in Spanish-speaking countries, there has been a push to use “x,” “e,” or “@” to create general-neutral nouns instead of using “o” or “a.” For example, the gender-neutral term “Latinx” as opposed to the masculine “Latino” or feminine “Latina.”

The previous president, Alberto Fernandez, had announced an “x” option on government documents for people who identify as “non-binary”; now, Milei’s spokesperson stated that, effective immediately, “it will not be possible to use the letter ‘e,’ ​​the ‘@’ sign, the ‘x’” and that people should “avoid the unnecessary use of the feminine in all public administration documents.” Milei also closed down the entire “non-discrimination agency,” stating that its functions – such as they were – would be absorbed by the Ministry of Justice.

READ: Archbishop Aguer: Javier Milei understands the dangers of feminism while Pope Francis promotes it

Milei, who articulated his pro-life views many times in interviews during his presidential campaign – at one point, he said that pro-abortion Argentines had been “brainwashed by a homicidal policy – has not, like so many politicians, abandoned these views upon assuming office. In a barn-burner January speech in Davos at the annual World Economic Forum meeting, he condemned the ideology of the elites and singled out “population control” and the “bloody abortion agenda” in particular.

Milei’s use of his presidential platform to condemn abortion has not merely had a rhetorical effect, either – his pro-life statements have had a real-world impact. According to a recent report in the Guardian: “Milei’s anti-abortion rhetoric has prompted growing numbers of doctors in Argentina to refuse to carry out terminations, according to medical professionals across the country.”

Noting that Milei has called abortion a “tragedy” and “aggravated murder” since taking office, abortion supporters told the Guardian that these statements have “already encouraged healthcare providers to refuse to provide abortion services due to their personal beliefs … At one hospital in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, Julieta Bazán, a physician, said Milei’s comments have caused a spike in the number of doctors refusing to provide abortions. ‘It is having a very negative impact,” Bazán said. “Stigma among professionals has increased – they fear being part of abortion teams.’”

Abortion activists are now developing campaigns to remind Argentines that abortion is still legal in the country, while gearing up to fight any proposals to reinstitute Argentina’s previous pro-life regime. During his campaign, Milei stated that he would be open to considering a referendum on legal abortion, but due to the country’s dire economic circumstances, it is unlikely that he will tackle the issue in the short term. What he can do, however, is use the presidential position to advocate for preborn children – and that he is doing, to great effect.

Even in very dark circumstances, remember: elections have consequences.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

