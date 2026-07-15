JD Vance doesn’t want to acknowledge Trump’s hostility to the pro-life agenda

The reality is Trump does not actually want to halt the distribution of the abortion pill. If he did, he could do it with a simple signature.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vice President JD Vance has been the Trump administration’s primary spokesman to the pro-life movement, tasked with easing the tensions that have arisen as the president pivots away from the movement and seeks to transition the GOP into a pro-choice party. Vance addressed some of those concerns directly at the March for Life in January, where he attempted to frame the Trump economic agenda as “pro-life” and urged pro-lifers to accept difficult political realities.

But the primary problem with the Trump administration is not what they are not doing—that is, pushing the pro-life agenda. It is what Trump is doing—that is, removing the pro-life plank from the GOP platform for the first time since the 1980s, urging Republicans to be “flexible” on the bipartisan Hyde Amendment (which bans federal funding for abortion), and openly condemning pro-life laws such as “heartbeat” bills. To simply leave abortion to the states is one thing. Trump has been actively doing something else.

Vance has been doing the interview circuit recently to promote his new memoir on his conversion to Catholicism, and he has notably attempted to avoid these questions. When Ross Douthat mentioned the Trump administration’s stance towards the pro-life movement as one of three things that reveals a post-Christian presidency, Vance addressed the other two. But Vance’s most revealing comments came in an interview with Allie Beth Stuckey of The Blaze.

Stuckey, to her credit, pushed Vance on the issue while praising the administration for some of the policies (such as an expanded Mexico City Policy) that it has implemented. She asked him about the most important issue facing the pro-life movement: the FDA’s Biden-era repeal of the in-person requirement for obtaining the abortion pill.

The primary challenge facing the pro-life movement is the fact that pro-life states cannot enforce their laws due to the Biden administration’s decision to use the pretext of the COVID pandemic to temporarily suspend the requirement that abortion pills be dispensed in person by a certified healthcare provider or clinic in 2021; the change was made permanent in 2023. This has created a massive mail-order market that has sent abortion pills flowing into states with pro-life laws, triggering a series of ongoing lawsuits between pro-life states and abortion states.

To change this policy would be simple for Trump, would restore the decades-long status quo, and would permit the abortion issue to be devolved to the states, as he claims he wants. Thus far, he has refused to do so. In responding to the question, however, Vance cleverly pivoted—although few noticed that he did not actually answer Stuckey’s question:

So the FDA has put this under review and we’re well under review. I think the Wall Street Journal reported that it had just started. It’s actually been under review for a little while. And of course, I’m not going to prejudge the investigation, and I’m not going to tell anybody exactly what it will find because I don’t know what it will find. We’re trying to be led by the science, and that’s also how you make sure this stuff is defensible once it will inevitably be challenged in court.

Vance then detailed his own pro-life convictions, defended an incremental approach, and returned to the FDA review:

We have to be driven by the legal and regulatory process here. And so what we’ve done is we have started the review. That review is underway. And it actually be very bad for that process for me to prejudge it based on scientific or moral or any other grounds. We got to let that review take shape in order for it to lead to the right outcome.

However, Vance very carefully conflated two separate issues. Stuckey asked about the repeal of the FDA’s previous requirement to obtain abortion pills in person. Vance pivoted to discussing the FDA’s ongoing review on the safety of the abortion pill itself. Those are not the same. Even if the Trump administration feels bound to let the review process play out, the president could quite easily reinstate the requirement that Biden repealed using COVID as a pretext.

Vance’s pivot is revealing. The Trump administration would like rank-and-file pro-lifers to believe that they are merely practicing prudential politics, and that pro-lifers must thus be patient with them. The reality is that the president is actively opposing the pro-life movement both politically (the GOP platform, Hyde) and rhetorically (condemning pro-life laws) while refusing to do what would be politically easy to do.

Vance conflated two separate issues, the FDA in-person requirement and the FDA review of mifepristone, because he doesn’t want to address the real issue: Trump does not want to halt the distribution of the abortion pill. If he did, he could do it with a simple signature.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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