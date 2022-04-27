Hypocrite Justin Trudeau flies all over the world lecturing others about reducing carbon emissions

Trudeau could have circled the globe three times, and still sees fit to lecture people about climate change while keeping millions of Canadians off of airplanes.

(LifeSiteNews) – To say that Justin Trudeau is a hypocrite is as obvious as saying that the sun rises in the east.

In true Trudeau form, the Canadian prime minister just spent a few weeks traveling 50,000 km in fossil-fuel powered aircrafts just in time to make insane claims about climate change.

Trudeau traveled 50,000 km by plane in past 7 weeks to talk carbon emissionshttps://t.co/g7V3eMjzGy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 26, 2022

According to an investigation into his jet-setting habits, Trudeau has flown 127,147 km since last June and 50,680 km of that happened in the last seven weeks.

Perhaps he has taken it upon himself to fly the extra miles to make up for all those vaccine-free Canadians whom he won’t allow on planes or to leave the country.

In any event, True North estimated that 50,000 km in airplane fuel would be enough to circle the globe three times. No matter how you slice it, that is a lot of travel and a lot of fossil fuels burned.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew over 50,000 km in the past seven weeks – all while touting the Liberal government’s plan to cap emissions in the oil and gas sector by 40%. Read more: https://t.co/7jYUJzufH5 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/426yBMQvmI — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) April 27, 2022

All of this travel comes as Trudeau has recommitted Canada to slashing carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

Speaking at the Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, PM Justin Trudeau announces that Canada’s new climate target is to reduce emissions by 40 to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. Canada’s previous target was 30%. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/V1JpKAp8qT — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 22, 2021

On April 22, Trudeau released a statement to commemorate Earth Day: “While fighting the pandemic remains our top priority, we must not lose sight of the urgency of the climate crisis. Climate change continues to threaten our health, our way of life, and our planet.”

All due respect, Mr. Trudeau, the main threat to the health of Canadians is the copious amount of hot air that comes from politicians – talk about global warming.

He added: “We know that if you don’t have a serious plan to protect the environment, then you don’t have a serious plan to create jobs, strengthen our economy, and grow the middle class.”

So, apparently, the man who flies around the world – while sequestering millions of his citizens at home for medical choices – believes that it is necessary to save the planet in order for people to be employed. Right.

“Climate change knows no borders,” he added. “We cannot tackle it alone.”

I guess climate change has the freedom to travel across the Canadian border, which means that climate change enjoys more civil rights under Trudeau than vaccine-free Canadians. Amazing, you would think if he hated climate change so much, he would just stop it from coming into Canada. Better yet, he should keep all the clean air and good weather in Canada like he does to millions of his underlings.

He ended his statement, “Let us continue to take decisive and ambitious action to ensure we leave our children and grandchildren with a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient planet.”

I second the prime minister’s sentiment. In fact, he should correspond with Elon Musk – a world leader in “green” tech. Perhaps Mr. Trudeau could arrange to board one of Musk’s space-rockets and leave planet Earth? That would definitely help clean things up a little.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

