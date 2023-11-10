Jewish convert Mother Miriam: ‘Worst form of anti-Semitism’ is to deny Jews the knowledge of Jesus

'You are damning them if you deny them and if you say they can come to God in any other way; they cannot.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The accusation of “anti-Semitism” is being thrown around very loosely today, and the term itself is widely debated in political discussions.

Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, who is a Jewish convert to the Catholic faith, gave a perspective on anti-Semitism that is very different from the usual political debates. I want you to watch this short video, where Mother Miriam talks about the very worst form of anti-Semitism during a conversion with Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

Mother Miriam says the “Worst form of antisemitism” is to deny Jews the knowledge of Jesus. She’s right: pic.twitter.com/4U0c7M83qK — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) November 10, 2023

“The greatest form of anti-Semitism ever is to deny the Jewish people the knowledge of Christ, who they gave to the world through God,” Mother Miriam said. “You are damning them if you deny them and if you say they can come to God in any other way; they cannot.”

Bishop Schneider emphatically agreed with her: “It is true, Mother Miriam, you spoke very precisely,” he said. “We will commit a grave sin against the love of neighbor if we do not preach with love and conviction to the Jews of today, Jesus Christ as their only savior.”

Now, that is a hot take I have not seen in any TV debate! But Mother Miriam’s perspective is the one all Christians should take because preaching the gospel and leading the people to Christ is the greatest act of charity toward our neighbors, including all Jewish people. Depriving them of that knowledge in a spirit of false “tolerance,” or by wrongly assuming that the old covenant is sufficient and believing in Jesus Christ as the son of God is merely optional, means risking the eternal fate of their souls. If we love our Jewish brothers and sisters, we should want them to know the fullness of truth.

Let us pray, therefore, for the conversion of all people to the one true faith, including the Jews.

