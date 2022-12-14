Joe Biden thinks you’re a racist anti-Semite if you want to protect children from trans mutilation

Speaking about people who disagree with transgender surgeries happening to innocent children he said: 'Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected…'

(LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden signed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act before inviting guests onto the South Lawn at the White House on Tuesday, and then went on a tirade against Americans who believe in traditional marriage.

While making it clear that he believed the antidote to “hate is love,” he lovingly ensured that he grouped people who disagree with the US government’s view of marriage in with every vile insult he could pull out of his hat.

Speaking specifically about people who disagree with transgender surgeries happening to innocent children, he said: “Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected…”

Anyone who criticizes surgeons who perform transgender surgeries is responsible for racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, etc. because it’s all “connected,” says Biden. pic.twitter.com/2pFXRu4Mp4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2022

Apparently, Biden ran out of “isms” and “phobias” to throw at the American public. Too bad: it would have been fun to watch Sleepy Joe try to say “triskaidekaphobia” (the fear of the number 13) off the top of his head.

I believe if he did that, it would make Trump’s famous “covfefe” seem like an actual word in the English language.

RELATED: Biden signs bill to codify same-sex ‘marriage’ with activist drag queen in attendance

READ: Tucker Carlson’s Biden documentary exposes media, Deep State corruption during 2020 election

But it was not enough for Biden to preach his message of love in a way aimed to make Americans view those who believe in biology and history as various types of ism-phobics. No, he had to double down and associate dissent from woke political orthodoxy with people who shoot up night clubs.

“We must stop the hate and violence,” he said, “like we just saw in Colorado Springs, where a place of acceptance and celebration was targeted for violence and terror.”

He was of course referring to the Club Q nightclub shooting—where the suspect was actually a professed member of the non-binary strand of LGBT identities.

So, by Biden’s logic, if you don’t believe that traditional marriage should be undermined and that children should not be mutilated, then you might end up identifying as a non-binary person who hates jews, people of color, and other LGBTQ+ people and then shoot the people you identify with.

Only the genius of Joe Biden could create such a logical tangle.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

