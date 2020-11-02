Joe Biden wept for joy when Roe v. Wade was enshrined as law of land

November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Once upon a time, in an America far, far away, Senator Joseph R. Biden was considered to be “unreliable” by abortion-rights groups. He was one of those reluctantly pro-choice Democrats, the sort of guy who voted the right way some of the time, but went squeamish when it came to issues like late-term abortion. He even voted to overrule President Bill Clinton’s veto of the partial-birth abortion ban in the 1990s, and stated that while he would not impose his “beliefs” about abortion on America, America had no right to garnish the wages of her citizens to fund feticide.

At least, that’s the version of Joe Biden that we were intended to see. A revealing essay in the National Catholic Register by Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College, Pennsylvania, describes a moment indicating that Joe Biden was always a radical on abortion.

On June 29, 1992, at the Amtrak station in Wilmington, Delaware, a strange scene unfolded. On the platform, Senator Joe Biden of Delaware and Senator Warren Rudman of New Hampshire saw each other, broke out into smiles. Then, writes Kengor, they “dash into one another’s arms. They can’t stop hugging. They are jubilant, ecstatic—literally moved to tears.” The reason for their tears of happiness was the news that had just come from the Supreme Court: In a 5-4 decision, the Court had upheld the key holding in Roe v. Wade in their latest decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Rudman described the scene in his 1996 memoir Combat: Twelve years in the U.S. Senate:

At first, I didn’t see Joe; then I spotted him waving at me from far down the platform. Joe had agonized over his vote for David, and I knew how thrilled he must be. We started running through the crowd toward each other, and when we met, we embraced, laughing and crying.

David, as Kengor noted, referred to David Souter, a Supreme Court justice put forward by George H.W. Bush. Souter had been the swing vote in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the decision that pro-life activists and political operators had worked towards for years. This was the case that was supposed to be the culmination of years of pro-life efforts and undo the abominable 1973 decision, which even scholars such as Ruth Bader Ginsberg admitted was simply bad law. The majority opinion, it turned out, was written by Souter, Anthony Kennedy (since replaced by Brett Kavanaugh) and Sandra Day O’Connor (replaced by Samuel Alito.) All three were appointed by pro-life Republican presidents.

It was this news that had Joe Biden and Warren Rudman sobbing with happiness. As Kengor put it:

Biden wept tears of joy in the arms of Rudman, shouting triumphantly of Souter: “You were right about him! You were right!” Rudman was indeed right. He had pushed Souter’s nomination by Republican President George H.W. Bush. He ensured liberal colleagues that Souter was okay. Rudman, a pro-choice Republican, had been Souter’s boss at the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General…Rudman was confident that Souter would not vote against Roe. After all, averred Rudman, Souter was “a compassionate human being.” But Rudman’s allies on the Democrat side weren’t so sure. And Rudman had to walk a fine line, since his pro-life president purportedly wanted a pro-life justice. So Rudman quietly sought to assuage liberal Democrats like Biden and Ted Kennedy. He urged the two pro-choice Catholic senators to trust him. And no single member of the Senate Judiciary Committee was as important as Joe Biden, who chaired the committee. He ensured that Souter sailed through. Souter cruised out of Biden’s committee, a 14-3 vote, and was then confirmed by the full Senate in a landslide, 90-9 (with a “Yes” vote from Biden) — very much unlike Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, two pro-life nominees. The trust between Biden and Rudman was critical, since Souter’s position on abortion had to be dealt with stealthily. In fact, it was handled so delicately that the nominee’s true thinking was apparently unknown even to the White House.

Biden’s gamble had paid off, and Republican appointees to the Supreme Court ensured that Roe v. Wade would live to kill another day. Additionally, Rudman, a liberal Republican, was certain that the pro-life movement had been defeated. “The combined efforts of the Reagan and Bush administrations and the religious right to overthrow Roe had been defeated, probably for good,” he wrote. That fact filled Biden and Rudman with euphoria. As other commuters stared at the two men, they continued to carry on like happy kids: “[W]e just kept laughing and yelling and hugging each other because, sometimes, there are happy endings.”

“Happy endings.” That’s how Rudman referred to a decision that has now taken up to 65 million innocent lives. Rudman himself died in 2012, and his friend Joe Biden, who shared his euphoria and tears of joy over the Supreme Court’s decision to preserve America’s abortion regime, is now attempting to become president of the United States one last time. Biden is doing so as the most pro-abortion presidential candidate in American history, something that has surprised those who believe Biden is a moderate. But perhaps his show of moderation was always a sham. The real Joe Biden revealed who he was on an Amtrak platform in 1992, hugging his friend and laughing wildly at the news that the abortion industry had been saved.

Joe Biden weeping for joy that Roe v. Wade was saved did not reveal who he was: He revealed who he is.