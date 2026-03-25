Joe Kent resignation underscores rising tensions on the right over Israel, America First

The American political right is at a turning point right now. With Joe Kent and other patriots coming forward to challenge the Zionist establishment, things are only going to get messier.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joe Kent made headlines earlier this month when he resigned as President Donald Trump’s counter-terrorism director.

In his letter, Kent pushed back against White House claims that Iran was an “imminent” threat to the United States – an allegation Trump as well as a number of his surrogates have made multiple times.

READ: Trump’s counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigns in protest of Iran war

Kent’s decision to step down earned immediate criticism from Trump, who viciously attacked him. Zionist influencers also rebuked him, as they are no doubt aware that if the narrative gets out that Israel essentially forced Trump’s hand on the matter then Americans may not support the conflict.

In what now seems to have been a failed attempt to discredit him even further, Kent appeared on the Mark Levin radio show. The interview did not go well for Levin, who is an outspoken Zionist.

During their conversation, Levin badgered Kent multiple times, demanding that he slow down and listen to what he has to say. He also said that Kent has “real hate” for Israel.

“Once I realized … we were spiraling deeper into this and we were starting to lose brave men and women in yet another Middle Eastern war driven by the Israeli agenda, that’s what led me to resign,” Kent said.

“You’ve got a real hate on, brother,” Levin angrily responded.

“I have a problem with Israel driving our foreign policy in the Middle East,” Kent clarified.

Mark Levin gets triggered when Joe Kent says the war in Iran is another war on behalf of Israel and could have disastrous consequences. MARK LEVIN: Why have you changed? JOE KENT: I have a problem with Israel driving our foreign policy. Levin calls the idea that Israel forced… pic.twitter.com/rVaVgBKrho — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 24, 2026

Kent’s appearance on Levin’s show was a pivotal moment on the political right. It highlighted the serious differences of opinion over what constitutes an America first foreign policy and the proper level of collaboration between the U.S. and Israel.

Fox News amplified the interview in a news report.

“Levin rejected Kent’s assertion that Israel drove the U.S. into war, calling it ‘conspiratorial’ and pushing back on the idea that a foreign government could dictate American military action,” the Fox article said.

But Kent is standing firm in his position that the Israeli government exerted an undue amount of pressure on the Trump administration.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson this month, Kent cogently explained how opponents of the conflict were stifled from expressing concerns about the strikes. He also revealed that he was looking into potential foreign involvement in the murder of Charlie Kirk but was prevented from doing so, raising the specter that Israel may have been involved in the killing.

Tucker Carlson gets visibly upset as Joe Kent explains to him that the Counterterrorism Center had more leads to investigate foreign ties to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but were shut down from pursuing them. pic.twitter.com/0IU0jEC2cY — Zach Costello (@ZachCostello_) March 19, 2026

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Reaction to Kent’s public remarks in recent days reveals just how over the target he is. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has condemned “the virulent anti-Semitism” of Kent’s letter. Ardent Evangelical Zionist Senator Ted Cruz also joined in on the dogpile. During a CBS interview, he said it was good that Kent resigned. Scores of Zionist influencers have also attacked him, baselessly claiming he leaked internal documents.

Kent is not the only public figure to feel pressure in recent days. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has also been the target of criticism. Influencer Josh Hammer, who is not only Jewish but who routinely brags about his support for Israel, alleged on a recent podcast that Gabbard is running an “anti-Semitic influencer operation.” The claim is as ridiculous as it sounds, but the narrative he is helping to shape is designed to brand anyone who doesn’t support the strikes on Iran as anti-Jewish and deserving to be fired from the Trump administration.

Josh Hammer says “anonymous sources” have informed him that Tulsi Gabbard is running a shadow operation that he views as antisemitic. He says Tulsi Gabbard is directly involved in an “antisemitic influencer operation” that involves creating certain narratives. “She’s personally… pic.twitter.com/BUwdAS3oiW — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 24, 2026

Other outlandish accusations are being put forward, too. Alexis Wilkins, current girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, published a lengthy X post last night accusing General Michael Flynn and other Catholics involved with the Catholics for Catholics organization of being directed by “foreign” governments.

Flynn, alongside podcaster Candace Owens, immediately hit back to debunk the allegations, which some are saying are meant to distract from the Epstein files and Kent’s public claims.

“I thought the FBI (and girlfriends of the Bureau) attacking Catholics was finished with the Biden Administration. Why is this still happening?” asked Catholics for Catholics Executive Director John Yep on X.

Well, it’s not every day that the Director of the FBI’s girlfriend @AlexisWilkins goes on a long unprovoked attack against @GenFlynn @RealCandaceO @joekent16jan19 and us here at @CforCatholics In her words:

“The goal of this operation is not to win a political argument….To… https://t.co/gE3XlEahnY — Catholics for Catholics (@CforCatholics) March 25, 2026

Me and my so called “flynn network” hard at work 😂don’t lose your sense of humor folks, stuff getting deep. pic.twitter.com/mTsR7DcvbY — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 24, 2026

It’s so fantastical that I’m legitimately desperate to interview her about it.@AlexisWilkins, it would be my distinct honor to have you on the show to discuss your SHOCKING discovery.

The only thing you missed was that the network is actually being run by @TimJDillon. https://t.co/tmxytNenbF — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 25, 2026

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The political right is at a turning point right now. With Kent and other patriots coming forward to challenge the Zionist establishment, things are only going to get messier. More attacks on his character will no doubt occur. If he testifies in the Tyler Robinson trial on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, things may get even more dangerous for him as he likely knows more about what happened that day than the general public.

Christians who care about America need to pray, very hard, for their country and its future right now, especially for those persons who are speaking out against those who have an undue amount of influence over it.

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