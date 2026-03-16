Joe Rogan: ‘I’m fascinated by the story of Jesus Christ’

'I do believe that if you follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, you will live a better life. I really do believe that,' Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a conversation with podcaster Konstantin Kisin last fall, podcaster Joe Rogan explained why he has begun to attend church.

“There’s a lot of atheists and secular people that just like to dismiss Christianity as foolish. Fairy tales. I hear that among self-professed intelligent people, like it’s a fairy tale,” he said. “I don’t know (that) that’s true. I think there’s more to it. I think it’s history, but I think it’s a confusing history. It’s a confusing history because it was a long time ago, and it’s people telling things in an oral tradition and writing things down in a language that you don’t understand, in the context of a culture that you don’t understand.”

“He died on the cross, supposedly, for our sins. It’s a fascinating story. What does it represent though?” he added. “What was that? Who was Jesus Christ?”

Christianity has been a hot topic on The Joe Rogan Experience, the reigning king of the podcast sphere, for several years. Rogan recently interviewed Christian apologist Wes Huff and has talked Christianity with figures ranging from Mel Gibson to Kid Rock.

In a three-hour conversation with journalist and author Michael Shellenberger that aired last Monday, Rogan returned to the subject of Christianity—and Shellenberger asked him directly if he identified himself as a Christian.

“I’m fascinated by the story of Jesus Christ… I can’t find a flaw in the way [Jesus] tells you to live,” Rogan said, after repeating several of the facts about the Bible that Huff had discussed with him earlier.

“Are you Christian?” Shellenberger asked.

“Well, I go to church,” Rogan replied. “I have been for quite a while. I’ve been doing it for the last three or four years.” Shellenberger observed that this response did not quite answer his question, and Rogan responded: “Because I don’t know. I think it’s very interesting. And I do believe that if you follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, you will live a better life. I really do believe that.”

NEW: Michael Shellenberger asks Joe Rogan point-blank if he is a Christian after Rogan said he has been going to church for the last few years. Rogan: “I’m fascinated by the story of Jesus Christ… I can’t find a flaw in the way [Jesus] tells you to live…” Shellenberger:… pic.twitter.com/JnlTWyyGRL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2026

Rogan’s response echoes what author Louise Perry, author of the brilliant book The Case Against the Sexual Revolution, has said. She noted that while researching her book, she began “reaching Christian conclusions against my will,” and now believes that Christianity is sociologically true and that she is a “civilizational Christian.” She attends church with her husband and children, and she says she hopes Christianity is also supernaturally true, and that she wants to give her children the best opportunity to believe.

In a recent appearance on Against the Pod, however, Perry said that while she used to describe herself as an “agnostic Christian,” she now describes herself as “more of a Christian Christian.”

Louise Perry used to call herself an “agnostic Christian.” Now, she says, “I’m more of a Christian Christian.” She explains what changed on @againstthepod:https://t.co/6LwzjAeZ2h pic.twitter.com/HIl8V8TKKb — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 16, 2026

For Perry and other intellectuals, the path into Christianity has begun with a desire to believe that it is true because they are attracted to its teachings (Niall Ferguson, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and Charles Murray would be three other prominent examples). Rogan is clearly attracted to Christianity and is thinking things through.

“I’m absolutely fascinated by the story of Jesus Christ, because if you wanted to come up with a way that people would live that would absolutely be far more beneficial than just going on natural instincts and tribal behavior, you would follow Jesus’s teachings,” he told Shellenberger.

“I can’t find a flaw in the way He tells you to live life,” he continued. “There’s a lot of religions that involve torturing non-believers and raping infidels and being able to do terrible things to the people that don’t believe your religion. There’s none of that in Christianity. It’s all forgiveness. It’s all treating your brother as your neighbor, as if they’re like you. It’s a beautiful way to live life.”

Rogan has spent years talking to skeptical scientists and intellectuals, but their arguments do not seem to have persuaded him against at least exploring the idea that Christianity might be true.

“It’s funny, because people will be incredulous about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything? OK,” he said in a previous conversation, adding later: “I’m sticking with Jesus on that one. Jesus makes more sense. People have come back to life.”

Rogan, who is a social liberal, is likely to find Christian teaching on sexuality, abortion, and marriage more challenging—but the fact that the historicity of the Resurrection is being discussed and debated on the world’s biggest podcast is very encouraging indeed.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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