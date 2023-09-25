John Fetterman’s slobby clothes offer more proof the worst people are gutting America

Woke elites are defining deviancy down in order to accommodate the behaviors of criminals and the mentally ill while dismissing objectors as ‘haters.’ There’s no other conclusion to be reached: They are purposely corrupting our great nation.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Senate’s relaxing of its dress code in order to allow the slovenly John Fetterman to roam the U.S. Capitol rumpled and disheveled is a not-so-subtle example of woke neo-Marxism expressing its utter contempt for tradition, truth, and everything else that ought to be held sacred.

At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, the Biden Administration had already appointed cross-dresser and child-transitioning advocate “Rachel” Levine as U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and fellow cross-dresser and accused women’s luggage and clothing thief Sam Brinton as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy.

Woke elites are bent on defining deviancy down in order to accommodate the behaviors of criminals and the mentally ill while objectors are dismissed as “haters.” There’s no other conclusion to be reached: They are purposely corrupting our great nation.

They have delighted in flipping one giant middle finger after another at natural law, the concept of America, and at you, your family, your patriotism, your religion, and morals.

We’re expected to look at Fetterman and affirm that he belongs among distinguished statesmen. He clearly does not. If anything, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) decision to drop the Senate’s longstanding dress code suggests that what has been regarded as the “world’s greatest deliberative body” is no longer anything but a hotbed of woke neo-Marxism, at least among Democrats.

Defining deviancy down is not confined to official Washington. The Fetterman farce is the capstone atop an enormous ramshackle Jenga-like edifice of woke pretensions:

We are commanded to affirm that men can become women and that women can become men. They cannot. That is absurd.

We’re supposed to avow that male or female couples can constitute a “marriage.” That is equally absurd.

We are told to trust our public-school systems with our kids’ lives; that teachers and administrators know far better how to care for kids than their parents do. That is diabolically evil hogwash.

We are told to trust the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), WHO (World Health Organization), and the entire medical-industrial-governmental complex’s soul-crushing mandated vaccines and lockdowns. This is pure tyranny, and the leadership who pushed for these measures are tyrants, if not murderers.

We are assured that there is no crisis at our southern border, yet the illegal aliens allowed to pour into our country now outnumber the populations of 43 states. This is cultural suicide.

We watch as our court systems condemn peaceful, elderly female pro-lifers without a violent bone in their bodies as domestic terrorists while progressive attorneys general ignore mobs of shoplifters and rioters. They also quickly return rapists and murderers and other violent felons to our streets. The Soros-sponsored AG’s and prosecutors are either insane or evil, yet they occupy powerful, highly consequential positions.

We are warned to ignore that which our eyes see, our ears hear, and our minds easily perceive to be deliberate falsehoods and injustices and instead are commanded to celebrate lies as truth and evil as good.

Fetterman, Levine, and Brinton are the poster boys for what Christopher Rufo calls our emerging “Pathocratic” society.

It’s not just what the elites are inflicting on us, it’s the troubling pathologies of the elites themselves.

“A strange, new pattern of psychological dysfunction has infiltrated our most prestigious institutions, our corporate bureaucracies, and the highest offices in the land,” noted Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. “In short, we’re sick. Our society is out of balance. We’ve been consumed by a cluster of disorders that appeal to our worst instincts and deranges our most important social functions.”

“For most of our history, significant personality disorders were treated as problems and largely relegated to the fringes of society,” said Rufo. But now “the narcissist, the borderline, the hysteric, and the anti-social psychological types have been elevated into positions of power and celebrated by our institutions.”

The new status quo is an emerging leadership class that rules through emotional blackmail. Powerful institutions use the cover of various victim groups to impose their agenda on the rest of us. If we dissent, we’re branded as hateful bigots, we’re accused of lacking empathy, and we’re ritualistically banished.

While these strategies are contemptible, they are also remarkably effective in controlling what we think, what we say, and how we act. And they’ve slowly transformed our institutions into what psychologist Andre Lobachevsky calls “Pathocracy,” or rule by psychological dysfunction. This has become our new social order.

“If you look around, you’ll start seeing it everywhere,” said Rufo.

The big picture: The purposeful collapse of U.S. social order

In 2020, Barack Obama — the man who explicitly promised to “fundamentally transform the United States of America” and who saw his presidency as “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow, and our planet began to heal” — stated the agenda our nation’s woke elites have been hard at work accomplishing:

If I were running today, I wouldn’t run the same race or have the same platform as I did in 2008. The world is different; there’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future.

Even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change.

So we need to do more than just tinker around the edges with tax credits or underfunded programs. We have to go further …

Who better to make Obama’s dreams come true than “the narcissist, the borderline, the hysteric, and the anti-social psychological types” now occupying strategic seats of power in legislatures, in the judiciary, in the executive branch, and throughout our vast government bureaucracy?

The goal has never been to “Build Back Better.” The worst people in America are gutting America.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

