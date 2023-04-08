John-Henry Westen: My heartfelt message to you this Easter

From all of us here at LifeSiteNews, Happy Easter to you and your family!

(LifeSiteNews) — My dear friends, we have arrived. We have come through our Lenten fast and arrived at Easter, at the celebration of the Lord’s saving work for us – His passion, death and resurrection. Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia!!!

Everywhere there is mayhem in the world, but despite how it looks, God is still in charge. He may have us suffer as He did His only Son, but the Resurrection follows the Cross, and if we are faithful to Him, our resurrection will just as surely come. The stone will be removed, the Lord will rise in our lives, and He will shine His light through us to all His children.

We have an awesome opportunity to spread the truth of Christ. There is a hunger for the truth like never before. All the fake news from the mainstream media, especially the last couple of years, has resulted in a distrust of the mainstream media like the world has never experienced before, and it is now our time to spread the Good News – the true News of Jesus Christ. Please take it on as a bit of a mission to spread LifeSiteNews articles and videos to friends and family, to acquaintances and anyone you feel called to share it with.

The mainstream social media channels have tried to choke us out, but we know that with your help, LifeSite will grow in miraculous ways. You are some of the most prayerful and faithful sons of God in the world today. We are honored to serve you and assist you in your mission to bring the Good News of Salvation – of the Resurrection and victory of Our Lord to the ends of the earth.

Your support and your prayers are so vital and so appreciated! We commend you to Christ the Risen Savior, the King over all our hearts to reign forever.

From all of us here at LifeSiteNews, Happy Easter to you and your family!

