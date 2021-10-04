Prayer update on LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen’s daughter

By the grace of God, Mary-Catherine was released from the hospital last week after the last update I gave to you.

I wanted to send you another update today, to express my gratitude for your kindness through prayers and suggestions, and also ask you for more prayers as Mary-Catherine goes through a long recovery at home. She is still very much in need of prayers and is embracing the cross being given to her by Our Lord at this moment.

I also would like to ask everyone to pray for everyone who is suffering, that they may unite their pain with Jesus Christ.

