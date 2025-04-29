John-Henry Westen urges prayers for conversion of Canadian PM Mark Carney

Pray for Mark Carney’s true conversion to the Catholic faith, which he rejects and sacrilegiously receives Communion from.

(LifeSiteNews) — What we just witnessed in Canada is a tragedy. Not just politically, but spiritually.

The so-called Conservative leader ran on a radically pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia platform. That’s not conservatism – it’s moral collapse with a blue tie on.

As long as every major party in Canada supports the slaughter of innocent children in the womb, we cannot expect the blessing of Almighty God on this nation.

Until Christians and Catholics in this country turn back to God – on our knees, in repentance – the land will remain cursed. We’re reaping what we’ve sown.

A lot is being made of Donald Trump’s role. But remember – Trump is the “Art of the Deal” guy. And Pierre Poilievre had every chance to make that deal.

Instead, he did the one thing Trump cannot stand: he made it look like he didn’t like Trump.

It was a bad move from an otherwise sharp politician.

Poilievre pandered to the left, assuming no Canadians are socially conservative. In doing so, he alienated the very base who would’ve gone to the polls.

But why would pro-life, pro-family Canadians fight to elect another leader who openly opposes their most deeply held beliefs?

Canada doesn’t just need a new leader. It needs conversion.

And then… there’s Mark Carney.

Yes, the newly-elected prime minister of Canada. A man who calls himself Catholic.

I told you before about that remarkable moment when Carney sat in the pews a couple of weeks ago as a priest preached courageously and clearly about the evil of abortion… and warned those who promote abortion NOT to receive Holy Communion… and yet Carney rose, and went to receive Our Lord in Holy Communion anyway.

It was a moment of clarity. A miracle of confrontation, maybe. And yet, he hardened his heart.

But it’s not too late. Pray for Mark Carney.

The devil might think he has won, that he has full control of Canada. NO WAY!

Pray for Mark Carney’s true conversion – to the Catholic faith, which he rejects and sacrilegiously receives Communion from.

Pray that the Lord break through the political armor and awaken his soul.

Because only God can turn this nation around. Not a party. Not a platform.

Only Christ the King.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope:

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











