John-Henry Westen: YouTube has permanently banned me for speaking the truth

(LifeSiteNews) — Do you remember how the left came after the truckers? Remember how they came after Trump and are still going after him now? They canceled them.

Well, Google has done it to us again this time. They removed The John-Henry Westen Show from YouTube, and they even banned my own personal YouTube account, so that in order to watch any YouTube videos at all, I have to create another account.

Well, thanks be to God, this comes just after we created our own video server at LifeSiteNews.com. And thanks to the hard work of our team and the support of our Sustainers, our own video platform is there at LifeSiteNews.com/video. And it’s there for you.

We realized just in the nick of time, no doubt inspired by the Holy Spirit, that we needed to be ready to be canceled completely by Big Tech. So if you go directly to LifeSiteNews.com/video, you will find all of our shows and videos right there. It’s very user-friendly, enabling you to easily find all of what you’re looking for: Faith & Reason, Mother Miriam Live, The Bishop Strickland Show, LSNTV breaking news and specials, The Jonathon Van Maren Show, and The John-Henry Westen Show. You can sign up to emails for each show to be alerted when a new video is posted.

You can be like those 12 apostles who spread the truth of Christ’s Resurrection, even when the authorities tried to lie about it after trying to cancel Him in the first place by killing Him and by crucifying Him.

