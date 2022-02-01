Johns Hopkins University is training ‘ambassadors’ to talk parents into getting their kids jabbed

With Johns Hopkins University’s help, Big-Pharma seeks to enlist an army of grassroots volunteers to strong-arm 5-year-olds into becoming new revenue sources.

(LifeSiteNews) — A just-launched Johns Hopkins University online course relies on mendacity to equip people to convince their neighbors to allow their young children to be injected with the unnecessary, potentially harmful, not-fully-tested, abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccine.

The online course, published by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JH) and titled “COVID Vaccine Ambassador Training: How to Talk to Parents,” weaponizes condescension toward the “vaccine hesitant” while dismissing principled objections as nothing more than myths and misinformation, byproducts of disinformation, and “fake news.”

According to the university, there is no legitimate basis for parents to decline the free jab either for themselves or for their kids. None.

The COVID-19 vaccine craze has been a huge money-maker for the pharmaceutical industry and now, with JH’s help, Big-Pharma seeks to enlist an army of grassroots volunteers to strong-arm 5-year-olds into becoming a new revenue source.

Unsurprisingly, Pfizer, maker of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines, is a major donor to Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery Program. In all, 19 pharmaceutical companies provide funding for JH’s research.

Also unsurprisingly, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one that has been granted approval to be administered to children ages 5 years old and up, and the pharmaceutical behemoth has just announced that it’s actively seeking approval for a COVID-19 vaccine for babies as young as just 6 months old.

The Johns Hopkins-Pfizer connection raises important questions about the content of the COVID Vaccine Ambassador Training course and the motivation driving the campaign to vaccinate kids, the demographic least likely to be harmed by the virus.

The creator of the online course, Rupali J. Limaye, PhD, is an associate scientist in the school’s Department of International Health. According to her biography, her research is focused on vaccine demand, hesitancy, and acceptance; sexual behavior and health behavior change; and HIV/AIDS.

Here are some of the major lies and disinformation — promoted in the online training course as unassailable truths — which Hopkins seeks to weaponize against “vaccine hesitant” parents:

The course fails to address the prime objection of many Christians to the COVID-19 jab: The use of aborted fetal cell lines in the research and development processes of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The course urges trainees to avoid engaging in discussions about people’s concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, and instead instructs ambassadors to “pivot” the conversation to focus solely on the risks of contracting the disease, repeatedly brushing over the fact that both the disease and the vaccine pose substantial risks.

the vaccine pose substantial risks. Over and over again, the course seeks to undermine the role of natural immunity to COVID-19, asserting that the Big Pharma vaccines offer a “superior source” of immunity. Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a report acknowledging what numerous independent studies have found over the past year: Natural immunity from prior COVID-19 infection provides stronger protection against the virus than the COVID vaccines. And last week, in what must cause cognitive dissonance within Johns Hopkins’ ranks, one of the school’s top doctors, Dr. Marty Makary, called for the reinstatement of people fired over vaccine mandates, citing the superiority of natural immunity.

The course asserts that “herd immunity” is possible solely through vaccination, yet the vaccinated continue to become sick with COVID-19 and transmit it to others. The CDC admitted in November that the agency does not have any examples on file of an unvaccinated American transmitting COVID-19 to another person following natural recovery.

One presentation slide after another contends that “immunity from COVID-19 vaccine lasts much longer than immunity after an infection,” yet more than 140 research studies compiled by the Brownstone Institute found that COVID immunity from prior infection “is equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccine(s).” The federal government and Big Pharma players remain heavily invested in the narrative that natural immunity is unreliable and the vaccines are the only true protection against COVID.

Dr. Limaye herself states in a course-provided video that while vaccine recipients may experience slight discomfort in their arms for a few days, “any side effects that happen after the vaccine will be temporary.” This ignores the many reports of adverse events experienced by children and young adults — sometimes severe — following the COVID-19 vaccine. There are countless examples of teens and 20-somethings collapsing from deadly heart and brain conditions following the COVID jab.

Despite declaring that there are no long-term side effects experienced by children and young people following reception of the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Limaye admits in another slide, “Some people, mostly male adolescents, have had heart issues (myocarditis) after receiving mRNA vaccines.” LifeSiteNews highlighted a study just last month which found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose higher risks of potentially deadly heart inflammation for young men than the virus itself.

risks of potentially deadly heart inflammation for young men than the virus itself. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is depicted by the course as unreliable. It should not be consulted as a trustworthy source by those weighing the benefits of the vaccine against potential harms. Why? The VAERS data regarding kids age 12 to 17 from December 2020 to December 2021 paints a grim picture: 24,893 adverse events, including 1,488 rated as serious and 33 reported deaths. “Serious events that happen after vaccination are rarely related to the vaccine,” declares one slide while another seeks to undermine VAERS reporting by suggesting that “[a]nti-vaccine groups have started to use VAERS data in misleading ways.”

“Do COVID-19 vaccines prevent transmission?” asks a subsequent slide. Instead of answering with a resounding “No, they do not,” the course claims the issue is “still being studied.” However, certain well-reported facts are ignored by the JH course. Despite also being one of the most aggressive in vaccinating its population, Israel now leads the entire world in new daily reported COVID-19 cases per capita. Other recent studies which show vaccinated people are more likely to catch COVID-19 than the unvaccinated contradict the course’s assertions.

While the presentation paints a picture of those who remain resistant to the COVID-19 jab as either ignorant or having been unduly influenced by “fake news” on the internet, the Johns Hopkins training course is itself a portrait of disinformation, half-truths, and outright lies.

There’s good reason for people not to trust government, politicians, media, academia & public school systems, or Big Pharma when it comes to COVID-19 and the vaccines being forced on the entire population: All have frequently promoted propaganda as truth without regard to unintended consequences or collateral damage.

So far over 12,500 people have enrolled in the Johns Hopkins online “COVID Vaccine Ambassador Training” course.

For the sake of writing this article, LifeSiteNews journalist Doug Mainwaring successfully completed the Johns Hopkins online training.

