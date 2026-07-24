Judge upholds Malta’s abortion ban in rebuke to activists trying to exploit crisis pregnancy

Judge Miriam Hayman’s ruling stated that a woman had been persuaded by 'pro-choice doctors' who created 'fear and strong emotional pressure that either the baby inside her would be removed or she would die.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a scathing ruling, a Maltese judge condemned abortion activists for exploiting an American tourist’s crisis pregnancy and refused to overturn Malta’s pro-life laws. Malta is the last country in the European Union where abortion is entirely illegal.

In 2022, Andrea Prudente requested an abortion after suffering from ruptured membranes. The doctors declined on the basis that it was not necessary to address her condition, and Prudente left the country and procured an abortion in Spain. Abortion activists used the incident — which was covered around the world — to push for the legalization of abortion.

The abortion campaign failed after a massive pro-life counter-campaign forced the Maltese government to back down, but activists hoped that Prudente’s constitutional case, filed in September 2022, might result in an overturn of Malta’s pro-life laws. Prudente’s case claimed that her life had been put at risk and “asked the court to declare the country’s abortion laws unconstitutional, in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Judge Miriam Hayman’s July 1 ruling did the opposite. Hayman rejected the claim that Prudente’s life had been put at risk and instead stated she had been persuaded that this was the case by “pro-choice doctors,” who created “fear and strong emotional pressure that either the baby inside her would be removed or she would die.”

Hayman stated further that “The Court has no hesitation whatsoever in saying that this woman ended up being used by so-called pro-choice people to push forward their call for more extreme legal changes they would like to see, without taking into account her emotional state and that of the father.” Prudente, who was being used as a convenient pawn by abortion activists, nonetheless “played ball to their beliefs.”

One of Malta’s foremost pro-life leaders, Miriam Sciberras, was a key member of the coalition fighting to keep abortion out of the country. She heads up the Malta Life Network, which focuses on assisting women in crisis pregnancy and promoting the value of life from conception until natural death.

“We knew right from the start and during the whole media circus that ensued once the case went public that the obstetricians and gynaecologists’ protocols in Malta would never risk a woman’s life,” Sciberras told LifeSiteNews. “On the other hand, they would do their utmost to save the baby if at all possible.”

“We were waiting to see the results of the court case as the exact medical details were not in the public domain,” she said. “Once the ruling became public, this confirmed that what we had been saying all along was the truth. The ruling confirmed that the woman, in her vulnerable state, was used by the pro-abortion lobby to try to introduce abortion in Malta.”

“The Prudente case is an eye opener, not only for Malta but for all countries where abortion is not legal. The pro-abortion lobby will resort to underhand tactics and can stoop so low as to use any woman to further their cause. Just like they used a young Norma McCorvey in the United States and Savita Halappanavar in Ireland, they were ready to use Prudente in Malta. They nearly succeeded!”

The task ahead, Sciberras stated, is still monumental. “We need to work at all levels to humanize the unborn child and at the same time to provide support to women in unplanned pregnancy. Rediscovering the gift of maternity, the gift of a child, and the injustice of abortion and what it does to the child in the womb needs to be an ongoing conversation. The reversal of Roe filled us with courage, whilst the new abortion by post tsunami shows us that evil will try to find a way.”

“In the meantime, the worldwide pro-life movement must unite against the greatest ongoing genocide of all time.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









