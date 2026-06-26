Just hours left! We are still 40% short of our summer funding needs

We are currently 40% short of our Summer Campaign goal with just hours to go. Will you consider helping fuel the mission for faith, life, family, and freedom?

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

There are just hours left until the end of our Summer Campaign.

But we are still 40 percent short of our $750,000 goal – please help us over the finish line!

DONATE

I know that I don’t need to tell you how important the work of LifeSiteNews is.

You know that independent media is all that stands in the way of a globalist elite which wants to destroy everything we love.

The victims of this liberal order can be named:

Preston Davey, a 13-month-old baby, who was murdered by his homosexual “father” after being abused and tortured,

Liam Fee, a 2-year-old boy, who was cruelly tortured his whole short life by his lesbian adoptive “parents” before he was finally beaten to death,

Henry Nowak, an innocent 18-year-old, who bled to death in police custody after he was arrested and handcuffed because his murderer called him racist.

These are just three of the young victims of the globalist elite.

LifeSiteNews is telling the truth about these stories and is fighting for the changes that will make our children safe.

LifeSiteNews is a major global news agency, with journalists across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa, and we are funded entirely by readers like you.

We receive nothing from international globalist organizations, national governments, or big business.

This makes us 100 percent independent of the enemy – and 100 percent dependent on the support of good pro-life people like you.

The day you stop giving is the day LifeSiteNews dies.

If the Summer Campaign doesn’t raise another $302,000, we won’t have the resources to fund all the work we have planned.

It really is as simple as that.

As CEO, it’s my responsibility to balance the books. If we don’t meet our target, projects will have to be scaled down, or even cut, to allow the rest of our work to continue.

But if projects are cut, more children like Preston, Liam, and Henry will be at risk.

We are fighting for our children. Please donate to LifeSiteNews today.

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Thank you for serving God by protecting his little ones.

Yours sincerely,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

PO Box 325

Pembroke PO MAIN, ON K8A 6X6

P.P.S. I’m writing this from Ecône, Switzerland, where I’m on the ground reporting on the SSPX consecration of four new bishops.

I’m here because real journalism means going to where the news is made, speaking to real people, and finding out for yourself what is going on.

The mainstream media has abandoned real journalism. But LifeSiteNews hasn’t.

We can keep real journalism alive. But I need you to support LifeSiteNews today.

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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