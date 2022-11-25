Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland have shown themselves to be petty dictators

I think Trudeau learned a great deal from his father, as his version of a public commission has about as much moral weight as an election in Cuba.

(LifeSiteNews) — Up until the Liberal politicians showed up, the Emergencies Act (EA) hearings were going quite well. I know, you are shocked to hear that when politicians show up things go awry.

In the first few weeks, it was mainly participants of the Freedom Convoy and law enforcement officials who took the stand. As was expected, the participants were an earnest, albeit motley crew of normal Canucks who simply attested to their participation in the event based on the principles of personal liberty.

For their part, the law enforcement officials were easy enough to listen to. Canadian police are well trained in keeping their cool, and they answered the questions they were asked with short replies, keeping things to a simple “yes” or “no” for the most part.

But, as the Liberal Party hacks have entered the arena, we have now witnessed the insane mental gymnastics that seemingly constitute the “logic” that emanates from the top-brass.

It has been revealing, however, especially after watching Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and the prime minister himself, Justin Trudeau.

Ukrainian dictatrix

For those who don’t know, Deputy PM Freeland – also Canada’s finance minister – comes from a Ukrainian family (with links to Nazis), studied Russian literature and also lived in Ukraine for a significant amount of time. Oh, and she is also linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros through her mother.

Considering the apparent goal of the Liberal Government to destroy Canada’s economy, a woman with no financial background from a family with a history of aiding dictatorial regimes, is the perfect candidate.

Freeland was on the stand on Thursday, and was asked how she could reconcile crushing the Freedom Convoy with national policing powers, given the fact that she is so well versed in civil unrest against oppressive regimes in Eastern Europe.

Western democracies cheered on blockade-style protests against Poland’s former communist government in the 80s. But Deputy PM Freeland says the difference between the Freedom Convoy and Polish Solidarity was the latter’s gov’t being “illegitimate.” MORE: https://t.co/nVJRL7n6e4 pic.twitter.com/DRqA6sboXz — ✞ (@MattBrevner) November 24, 2022

A lawyer reminded Freeland of the Solidarity Movement that saw Poland’s regime fall decades ago. Freeland immediately replied by saying that Polish people were justified in rising up against their government because, well, that pesky dictatorship was illegitimate.

I am guessing she meant that the Canadian government is legitimate in contrast.

Granted, the Canadian government is legitimate in the sense that it is the lawful government… But all governments view themselves as lawful… otherwise they wouldn’t form governments.

So, in Freeland’s mind, segregation, trapping people in their own province and nation, forcing people to be injected against their will, and pushing people into medical-tyranny induced poverty is totally legitimate… because the legitimate Canadian government said so.

Not to be out-dumbed

Lest you think Freeland is the only dictatrix who declares herself legitimate by governmental fiat, think again!

Today, Trudeau has out-dumbed himself – I meant what I said – and provided a world-class example of mental contradiction and simultaneous self-referential justification.

At one point he was pressed to explain what sort of protests he thinks are hunky dory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says protests are part of a robust democracy but can’t be used to demand “changes to public policy.” He then says protests can be used to demand changes to public policy. pic.twitter.com/ixlAo7Xzim — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 25, 2022

He said that protests are part of a robust democracy, but they can’t be used to make “changes to public policy.” Quickly realizing that he said something totally moronic, he contradicted himself to make it look like he knew what he was talking about and said: “Although… if you’re out protesting that the government is shutting down a safe injection site, you are asking for changes in public policy…”

So, to put that in laymen terms; protesting against mandates where workers are required to be stuck with needles against their will is bad, but protesting so that the government will facilitate more access to needles that people willingly use to get stoned is fine.

Why is this guy obsessed with Canadians being penetrated with sharp objects?

This is the same man who admitted that he had not seen an alternative plan that he could have used instead of the EA, but he was sure he didn’t have confidence in the plan he never saw.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hadn’t personally seen the RCMP plan given to the government the day before he invoked the Emergencies Act, but he nonetheless had no confidence in it. pic.twitter.com/3l42ajhIUk — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 25, 2022

Your argument is redacted

It is easier than shooting fish in a barrel to point out that Trudeau says crazy things, but trying to hold him to account in a legal setting is next to impossible.

As part of the legal process attached to the present hearings, the Government of Canada has the right to wave confidentiality so that the truth can be known.

However, this is of course not happening under Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau had told the Commission to read his government’s plan regarding the convoy, so that an actual assessment could be made. So, in a fit of benevolence, Trudeau has his government hand over the plan for the sake of public transparency.

The only problem is, the whole report – the entire thing – is redacted.

Justin Trudeau told the Commission to read this plan in his earlier testimony. It’s fully redacted. Watch him smirk while waiting for the objection when asked if he would release the information in the interest of transparency: #POEC pic.twitter.com/oh4GZCGjq6 — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) November 25, 2022

I think Trudeau learned a great deal from his father, as his version of a public commission has about as much moral weight as an election in Cuba.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

