Trudeau just smeared patriotic truckers as racists but he’s the one who dressed up in blackface

Given his history of blackface, appropriating South Asian dress, and ignoring the diversity of the pro-freedom movement, the Canadian PM has some nerve.
OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been smearing Canadians who desire medical freedom as racists and extremist for some time. 

Last December, Trudeau labeled Canadians who refuse to take the experimental and abortion-tainted COVID jab “racist” and “misogynist,” and asked if we, as a nation, should “tolerate these people.”


It seems as if you cannot teach a 50-year-old dog new tricks, so he is now saying the same things about the trucking convoy and its supporters. 

But we might just as easily say that Trudeau is the real racist, as he is completely out of touch with who supports the movement. 

Canada is a diverse nation, and Canadian trucking and the support for the truckers reflects this reality. 

Canadians of all ethnicities and backgrounds are in support of the movement for freedom, and many of them are not white – does he still think they are racists? 

Justin Trudeau has labeled a diverse group of freedom loving Canadians as racist and extremist, yet he is well-known to have worn blackface on at least three occasions and to have admitted he can’t remember the actual number of his offenses. On at least one occasion, the future Prime Minister even blacked up his   legs. Then, as Prime Minister, he embarrassed the country by donning one traditional Indian outfit after another, and dressing his family in similar garb, on a state visit to India. As far as Trudeau was concerned, their culture was his costume.  

 

Mr. Trudeau, it seems like you might actually be the racist. 

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

