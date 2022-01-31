Trudeau just smeared patriotic truckers as racists but he’s the one who dressed up in blackface

Given his history of blackface, appropriating South Asian dress, and ignoring the diversity of the pro-freedom movement, the Canadian PM has some nerve.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been smearing Canadians who desire medical freedom as racists and extremist for some time.

Last December, Trudeau labeled Canadians who refuse to take the experimental and abortion-tainted COVID jab “racist” and “misogynist,” and asked if we, as a nation, should “tolerate these people.”

Trudeau calls anti-vaxxers racists and misogynists. pic.twitter.com/igUwX0XvYs — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 1, 2022



It seems as if you cannot teach a 50-year-old dog new tricks, so he is now saying the same things about the trucking convoy and its supporters.

BREAKING: Blackface enthusiast Justin Trudeau describes the Trucker Convoy as a small fringe minority “who are holding unacceptable views that do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/zPd7hzPcTI — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) January 26, 2022

But we might just as easily say that Trudeau is the real racist, as he is completely out of touch with who supports the movement.

Canada is a diverse nation, and Canadian trucking and the support for the truckers reflects this reality.

Canadians of all ethnicities and backgrounds are in support of the movement for freedom, and many of them are not white – does he still think they are racists?

Moved to tears, two indigenous women tell me why they are supporting the convoy. They call Trudeau a hateful man, and break down talking about not being able to access their own health clinics because of their vaccination status. They say it is time for Trudeau to go. pic.twitter.com/IVCdvp2Fg9 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 27, 2022

Any mainstream media outlet that has called this convoy xenophobic or alt-right has my complete permission to use this interview. This protester is Lou Anne, an indigenous Ontarian who braved the cold to show her solidarity with the convoy. Listen to her words. They are powerful pic.twitter.com/npMcj6jSLr — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 26, 2022

1. Trudeau is worried precisely because the trucker convoy is NOT fringe or ideologically extreme. It’s spilled into the broader culture, “normies” who feel that it speaks to them. Let me share some fun trucker convoy TikToks with you as proof. pic.twitter.com/I39Ag0diIr — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 28, 2022

2. Métis — in fact, the entire convoy was organized by a Métis woman. pic.twitter.com/F2gPUlMKN7 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 28, 2022

Justin Trudeau has labeled a diverse group of freedom loving Canadians as racist and extremist, yet he is well-known to have worn blackface on at least three occasions and to have admitted he can’t remember the actual number of his offenses. On at least one occasion, the future Prime Minister even blacked up his legs. Then, as Prime Minister, he embarrassed the country by donning one traditional Indian outfit after another, and dressing his family in similar garb, on a state visit to India. As far as Trudeau was concerned, their culture was his costume.

Mr. Trudeau, it seems like you might actually be the racist.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

