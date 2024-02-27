Justin Trudeau visits Alberta to complain about alternative media he doesn’t control

In his Alberta visit, Trudeau effectively complained that his state-funded mainstream media apparatus would have complete control over the minds of Canadians if it wasn't for those pesky alternative media sources.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last week Prime Minster Justin Trudeau sat down with radio-host Ryan Jespersen on Real Talk to discuss the state of the Liberal Party of Canada and the general state of Canada as he sees it.

Before we dive into a critique of Trudeau’s all-too-common gaslighting and verbal gobbledegook, it is worth noting that the host, Mr. Jespersen, did a good job from a journalistic perspective. I am not aware of Jespersen’s personal political beliefs, but he seems a bit of a centrist if this interview was any indication. That being said, he did well pushing Trudeau on some tough questions and forcing the long-standing PM to at least attempt to answer some hard questions… and of course, Trudeau did so in his typical fashion.

You can see the full interview here:

Trudeau set to be a ‘part’ of next election

Interestingly, when pushed about the prospect of running in the next election – which is set for 2025 unless a pharmacare bill fails in March, or if New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh visits the Wizard of Oz for a brain and a heart – Trudeau was emphatic that he would be a “part” of the next election, although it isn’t clear what that means. Does that mean he will be the leader of the Liberals, or will he pull an Obama and do the bulk of the campaigning for the next leader? Jespersen believes he will run, as do his colleagues who opined on a follow-up show that it is unlikely that Trudeau will step down.

Among other reasons, Jespersen and co. believe Trudeau has reasons to stay on as party leader into the next election due to “ego,” as he has a visceral dislike of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and would want to beat him like he did the last three Conservative leaders. That being said, the host and his colleagues all were emphatic in their follow-up show that they believe the Liberals will get “clobbered” in the next election, which is what virtually every poll suggests.

According to 338 Canada, which is a historically accurate polling outfit, the Liberals will be decimated in a landslide loss whenever the election finally arrives, and are projected to not even win a single seat in at least three provinces.

Dare we hope the polls are accurate?

Let the gaslighting begin

After some general chit-chat, the interview really got going, and Trudeau was out in full-form, saying many things and nothing at all. When asked if he would be the leader in the next election he went on a bit of a screed about a variety of topics and used some big-boy words in the hopes that he might fool some electors who associate thesaurus-use with actual intelligence.

Trudeau said the “challenge of the next election is going to be definitional in terms of what kind of country we are, which direction we want to go in.” Really? That is fascinating.

So, according to Trudeau, the next election will define what sort of country we are. I find this a bit curious because I was under the impression that we could know what sort of country we are without having an election. It does seem a bit odd that we have to vote on what sort of country we are. I thought, perhaps, we could do things like open books and read about Canada as a nation over the past hundreds of years – including the pre- and post-Dominion eras – and could therefore see what Canada is all about without having to vote on it.

But this is the heart of Liberal post-modernist nominalism, isn’t it? Canada is whatever we vote it to be, just like gender is whatever we feel it to be. So, according to Trudeau, Canada will be one sort of country if he is elected, another sort of country if his opponent is elected… and another sort of hell-hole if Singh is elected.

Imagine the hubris – or stupidity – required to believe such a thing. You thought the divine right of kings was a doozy, well, that is no match for Trudeau who can change the entire identity of a nation once he is in office. King Louis XIV famously said, “l’État, c’est moi,” (I am the State or the State is I) but Trudeau has one-upped King Louis and said, “The State will be chosen by you if you vote for me.”

Anchored in the political science

Trudeau went on to ask the rhetorical question: “Do we stay anchored in science?”

Which, pray tell, science are you speaking of Mr. Trudeau? Do you mean the science that takes away the rights of the unvaccinated? Or, do you mean the science that continually evolves, but that is always settled on the point of spending the entire budget on such an ethereal yet permanent thing?

We must always read between the lines with politicians – which is ironic since politicians seem increasingly unread, if able to read – and look for little clues. When Trudeau asks whether we should stay anchored in science, I would bet he does not mean natural science, but instead, political science.

Although he didn’t say it outright, Trudeau – the same man who views his own election as definitive of the nature of the country as a whole – would likely not shy away from declaring, like Fauci, that he is the political science… just like he is the country, and the country is him.

Magic man

What was especially amusing about his interview was his response to a question from Jespersen wherein the interlocutor asked Trudeau to “what extent” the federal government should insert themselves into the national media discourse.

Letting his real feelings slip, Trudeau began his response by saying, “That’s the big trick, and a really really tricky question.” You see what he did there? He said that is the “big trick” before he said the question was “tricky.” This is because Trudeau is a type of magician, in that he can make truth into falsehood and falsehood into truth, like the Pharaoh could make the day night and the night day.

Trudeau demonstrated his wizardry by saying that the proliferation of alternative views was responsible for spreading misinformation, but in the days of having very few news sources Canadians were better informed. What he means here is that when his government paid all the major news outlets to stay in business and then censored opposing views, it was the fault of the pesky refuseniks who wouldn’t swallow the propaganda that people believed in things that weren’t propaganda. Well, he is right! Amazing, Trudeau might have told the truth.

He went on to say: “Any government that chooses to step up and say, ‘This is the mainstream view,’ will, if we are not careful, actually compromise those organizations as being mouthpieces for a mainstream view…”

Incredible, Trudeau essentially explained to the audience what his party did during COVID and has done in other areas, and criticized his party for doing it. Perhaps the Magic Man has become self-aware.

Gaslighting the gas workers

The last point I would like to bring up for his interview relates to his comments on Alberta oil and oil workers. His claim was essentially that the oil companies of Alberta don’t really care about oil workers because they aren’t investing in future technologies that could employ the workers once the oil industry goes away. He did not comment on the way that workers are treated and the hefty salaries they are paid, and provided no evidence of any mistreatment of the workers. Trudeau knows full well that year after year, Canadians from all over the country – basically the whole province of Newfoundland – flock to Alberta to work in the oil fields so they can make a good living and escape their struggling local economy.

But, for Trudeau, the mark of a company that truly cares about its workers is a company that invests in future businesses that will make their current business obsolete and therefore will have to lay off the current workers. For Trudeau, there are no facts that could buttress his point and irrational hatred of oil, so he must resort to the old Marxist playbook and pit workers against employees in order to divide and conquer; except for the communists of old, the currency was actually currency, whereas for Trudeau it is some amorphous future where present investments allow laid-off workers to get a job that is provided for them – maybe – by the employer who cared so much about them to ensure their line of work would become obsolete.

